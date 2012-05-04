NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Dollar General Corp this week
returned to investment grade territory when Standard & Poor's
upgraded its rating by one notch to BBB-minus.
The action was hardly a shocker - Dollar was on the agency's
latest list of rising stars, fallen angels published on April 9,
one of 23 global companies that were poised for a return to high
grade. S&P had placed the company on CreditWatch with positive
implications back in March.
But the upgrade is also the result of the company's robust
sales, expectations for future growth as well as its commanding
market position as a discount retailer.
Dollar has also impressed Moody's enough for a recent
ratings upgrade, with the agency welcoming an improvement in
credit metrics and changes to its capital structure via
refinancing and a reduction of private equity ownership.
That strategy has translated well not only with ratings
agencies, but bank analysts too.
"Dollar General's revolutionary retail-innovations, ample
square footage growth potential and strong management execution
continue to deliver out-sized market share gains," Bank of
America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a recent note.
As the largest dollar-store chain in the United States with
around 10,000 stores, Dollar is proving itself to be a promising
credit story.
Unlike many others in its sector, it has thrived during the
economic downturn, pulling in 2011 revenues of around $15bln.
Its outlets offer a variety of everyday items, including
consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel, a diverse
range that has facilitated quarter after quarter of earnings
growth. That in turn has helped it garner ratings upgrades from
all three major ratings agencies.
Dollar has aggressively deleveraged since its
November 2009 initial public offering, benefiting not only its
credit metrics, but helping push earnings growth as well.
BofA analysts note an impressive decline in Debt/EBITDAR, or
Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and
Restructuring or Rent Costs, from 6.8 times in 2007 to 2.5 times
in 2011.
Dollar's total debt declined from $4.3bln to $2.6bln in the
time frame as well, said the analysts. This efficiency allowed
Dollar to concentrate on share repurchases and debt financing
which were conducted in concert with a major shareholder, Buck
Holdings LP.
The effort to pare the private equity stake resulted in
Moody's upgrading the retailer to Ba1 in April. Through a share
buyback, greenshoe and secondary offering, Dollar was able to
trim the Buck Holdings stake from around 52% to around 44%.
The move also triggered a shift in the composition of its
board of directors -- KKR no longer comprises the majority. Buck
Holdings is controlled by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.
That's a positive development, according to Moody's,
especially if the shift in the board over the next year to
year-and-a-half supports conservative financial policies.
AMEND & EXTEND
Back in 2007, Moody's slashed Dollar a full six notches into
junk territory to B3. The downgrade was due to an uptick in
leverage which constrained its free cash flow. KKR had acquired
the retailer that year in a $7.3bln leveraged buyout offer which
included the assumption of $380mln in debt.
BofA analysts also view the private equity stake reduction
constructively and said the move will be beneficial to borrowing
costs on its $450mln senior subordinated notes.
The company has already said it would repurchase the notes
via cash from operations or refinance on the first call date in
July 2012. BofA factored in an interest rate of 6.5% (from
11.875%) on the notes and forecast incremental earnings of $0.04
in 2013 and 2014 respectively.
The instrument, maturing in July, 2017, has traded down
modestly in price to $107.75 from $108.625 in early April.
Other credit positives include an amend & extend of a term
loan by three years to July 2017. The spread on the extension
was the same as a non-extended term loan due in July 2014, which
are covenant-lite, or less restrictive, according to Reuters
Loan Pricing Corp.
This progress supports upcoming capital expenditures as debt
reduction is expected to be on the backburner through 2014. Over
the next year, Dollar expects to open 625 stores with 50 of them
in California.
BofA believes there is ample opportunity for Dollar to
expand further as dollar stores in general represent about 1.5%
of total retail sales in a $56bln industry.
Conditions for additional growth are good, given a whole
group of new potential customers, including older consumers and
higher income consumers who could be drawn in with ascetically
pleasing layouts and the addition of well-known brands.
Moreover, the analysts point out, Dollar, which has touted
itself as "serving the underserved," particularly in rural areas
and in the South, could make a significant mark in the western
United States as opportunities for new stores exist in areas
defined by the USDA as "existing food deserts".
The analysts do concede that Dollar typically sells
traditional convenience and some staple foods, and not usually
fresh items.
The expansion in potentially underserved markets as well as
its strategy of keeping its prices in line with cost increases
will help position it in the longer run, Barclays said in a
note.
And while longer term debt reduction might be deferred in
lieu of share buybacks, Barclays says the company's solid free
cash flow of around $536mln in 2011, and estimates of $643mln in
2012 and $949mln in 2014, will allow for a reduction of its
approximately $2.5bln in debt and buttress earnings per share
growth.
(Reporting by Melissa Mott)