NEW YORK, May 9 (IFR) - Junk bond investors have piled into
Ally Financial this week, cheered by news that the former
financing unit of General Motors will cut off struggling
mortgage division ResCap to save itself.
Ally bonds soared as much as three quarters to a point in
dollar price despite an otherwise plunging market on Tuesday, as
reports emerged that the auto lender was close to clinching an
agreement with ResCap bondholders on an impending bankruptcy.
Ally's 8% 2031s have risen from $118.5 bid/$119.5
offered to $119.00 bid/$120.00 offered.
And if the filing comes as early as Sunday, as some expect,
prices could tighten further still if the break with ResCap is
seen as clean -- that is, with minimal litigation.
"The company could potentially achieve greater valuation
once it's freed from this albatross around its neck," said
Michael Collins, senior investment officer at Prudential
Financial.
"From a credit perspective, Ally on its own is in pretty
good shape."
ResCap's bankruptcy has been long in the coming. The company
has secured $1.45bn of debtor-in-possession financing with
Barclays, sources told Reuters this week. Ally is in talks with
Fortress Investment Group to sell ResCap in a court-supervised
sale.
Once free of ResCap, Ally would be able to start the process
of paying back the $12bn it still owes the US Treasury, which
owns 74% of Ally since its US government bailout.
It will also be able to resubmit a capital plan to the
Federal Reserve, looking to pass the stress test it failed in
the first quarter.
Although bond investors expect further tightening of Ally
bond yield spreads as the process unfolds, they still expect
lingering litigation to keep the bonds in junk territory and
trading at a premium to comparables.
"It's an improving situation, but it's not out of the woods
yet," said one senior portfolio manager.
"The question that remains is: does (the bankruptcy) really
mean that the uncertainty is gone, or will there still be some
legal liabilities hanging over their heads for years to come?"
said Collins.
TRYING TO BREAK FREE
Ally estimated in its most recent 10-Q regulatory filing
that its losses on inter-company loans to ResCap could be
anywhere from $400m to $1bn.
There's also the possibility Ally could end up embroiled in
lawsuits surrounding private label securitizations -- that is,
those with no government backing -- written by ResCap before the
crisis.
"Ally has taken steps to formally separate from ResCap by
having it as a legally separate entity," said Mohak Rao, an
analyst at Fitch Ratings.
"However ResCap is still a 100% owned subsidiary of Ally, so
there is at least the potential of litigation," Rao said. "We
expect there will be litigation to some degree."
Ally estimated that ResCap's possible losses involving the
PLSs and other mortgage-related claims could range from zero to
$4 billion over existing reserves already set aside for the
exposure.
That kind of litigation, however, shouldn't stop Ally from
being able to pay off the US government.
"They could just list possible litigation in a prospectus as
one of the risks," said one investor. "It shouldn't stop them
from selling assets."
Options for paying off the Treasury range from raising cash
via an IPO to splitting the company in two and selling the
auto-lending and online banking portions separately.
The latter option sounds extreme. Ally launched the online
deposit business in order to have the low cost of funding it
needs to be competitive in the auto-lending business.
But a split has reportedly been raised as an option by the
US Treasury and some investors.
Ally had a stellar first quarter, which showed a thriving
auto-lending business as well as a rise in net interest margins.
Although Ally has $17bn of unsecured bonds coming due in the
next 24 months, analysts and rating agencies seem satisfied the
company can cover it -- including $11bn due this year -- with
the $24bn of liquidity it has built up.
There are concerns, however, about competitive pressures
going forward, as more banks jump into the business before
Ally's exclusive lending agreement with Chrysler expires next
year.
"Ally is increasingly challenged in its core auto-lending
between higher-rated banks, which can better serve prime
customers due to their lower funding costs, and captive finance
companies, which can better serve the marketing goals of the
parent auto company," said Kathleen Shanley, an analyst at
GimmeCredit.
"It might make sense to sell the auto-lending part of the
business back to an auto company, such as GM," she said.
"Regulators won't want GM to own a bank like Ally
Bank, which is why the bank would have to be sold separately."
Many analysts and investors are expecting an IPO. And with
so much cleaning up of old messes, Ally very likely will see a
rise in its valuation.
The company could conceivably pass the Fed's stress test by
converting $5.9bn of mandatorily convertible preferreds it sold
to the US Treasury into common equity, according to a Barclays
research note.
And if it can prove it can remain competitive, then there's
always the long-term dream of following Ford Motor Credit back
to the world of investment-grade bonds.
"Ford Motor Credit is now investment-grade, and its bonds
trade at 200bp over," said Prudential's Collins.
"So if Ally can show the same kind of improvement, then
there is still potentially very meaningful spread tightening
ahead."
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson and Joy Ferguson; Editing by
Marc Carnegie and Ciara Linnane)