NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - The sub-prime auto ABS primary market is making a spirited comeback, helped by a rising conviction among investors that the asset class is a solid yield play in current markets.

The rush to buy ABS has already led to some established issuers cutting back on investor allocations, while smaller issuers are now making plans to raise sizeable funds from the market.

The extra yield that sub-prime auto ABS offers to investors - compared with the prime-auto sector - has been the main draw. The fact that auto ABS as a whole has fared better than expected has also helped to boost interest.

Fitch said in March that prime auto loan ABS delinquencies and annualised net losses had declined 24% and 11% month-on-month. In the sub-prime sector, 60-plus-days delinquencies sank by 25% to 2.56% month-on-month, to the lowest level in just under a year.

Expectations are that these loss levels will improve further during the first half of 2012 and, as a result, secondary activity in auto ABS has gone up several notches with spreads consistently tightening.

"After the credit crunch, borrowers de-leveraged. So the few debts they have outstanding are essential and borrowers are really making an effort to make the asset last, pay on time and almost never default," said Jim Harrington, a well-known ABS investor who worked until recently at Ryan Labs Asset Management.

"So I would also include borrowers' credit metrics and the quality of the actual asset - the car - along with the 'better' borrower as contributing reasons to the recent success of sub-prime auto."

Against that background, issuers are getting bolder. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Santander last Monday announced and priced on the same day - an unusual event in the ABS world - Santander's US$1.25bn Triple A rated Santander Auto (SDART) 2012-3.

Tranches with average lives of 0.85 and 1.76 years priced at EDSF plus 35bp and 55bp respectively, while the short-term money market class printed at 8bp less than interpolated Libor - slightly tighter than a Santander deal on March 14.

"I heard it was so oversubscribed that most investors were annoyed with how small allocations had to be," said one ABS banker.

Funds that had opted to perform full credit work on the deal may have missed out, because pricing was finalised at 2:30pm on Monday afternoon, just hours after the deal had been announced at 9:45am that morning, said a banker.

There was also a so-called protected lead order made by a buyside account, which limited the amount that was available to other investors.

SMALL TIME

This rise in activity is encouraging debut issuance from a number of smaller auto companies. Exeter Finance Corp, which raised US$200m from an ABS deal in March, is planning to establish a more consistent, long-term issuance programme, according to its CEO Mark Floyd.

"We are expecting to announce a larger deal in August or September after which, in 2013, we expect to complete at least three to four such ABS," he said.

Smaller auto companies such as Exeter are finding the issuance conditions favourable even though they have to pay a premium compared with larger issuers. Across tranches, a relatively small auto ABS debut issuer generally has to pay around 100bp-200bp more than established issuers, based on recent issues.

"The auto ABS market has become a vital funding resource for auto companies thanks to a strong bid for the product because of its shorter maturity and the fact that it performed much better than other asset classes during the downturn," said Floyd.

"We are at the moment also seeing interest through all tranches with ratings from Triple A to Double B from institutional investors, which is a strong vote of confidence in the product," he added.

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Charles Williams; Editing by Matthew Davies)