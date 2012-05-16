NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan's disclosure last week of a US$2bn trading loss has undermined years of effort by US money center banks to claw their way back to being the respected low-beta sector they were before the 2008 crisis.

Until Jamie Dimon's shock announcement on May 10, the big four money center banks -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JP Morgan -- were actually outperforming the rest of the investment grade market, despite renewed concerns about the eurozone.

From their April 30 closing levels to the morning of May 10, the average five-year credit default swap spread for BAML, JPM, Citigroup and Wells Fargo had widened by 6 basis points (bp), compared with a 9bp widening by the main investment-grade credit index, the IG CDX.18.

"That represents a stark contrast to previous years as typically US banks are the most sensitive to developments in the European debt crisis," said Hans Mikkelsen, senior credit strategist at BofA Merrill.

Ever since they passed the end-of-the-world scenario simulated in the Fed's stress tests in March, the big four had started to trade like the well-capitalized, fundamentally strong banks that they've become in recent years.

But as soon as JPM revealed its 'nasty surprise', as Moody's called it, the big four have reverted back to being the most volatile sector in the investment grade bond market.

From May 10 to May 15, the average of the big four's five-year CDS has widened by about 27bp, compared with about a 14bp widening of the IG CDX.18, according to BofA Merrill.

Some of that widening can be attributed to the growing expectation that Greece will exit the eurozone. But most of it is because JPM's losses are exactly the kind of thing that Moody's has expressed concern about as part of its review of ratings on the US banks expected to be released in June.

"Our view is that now Moody's downgrades on the US banks might be even more punitive than what the market had originally priced in," said Shobhit Gupta, credit strategist at Barclays.

Moody's analyst Peter Nerby agreed.

"This nasty surprise from one of the better managed banks once again highlights the opacity of the risks of global investment banks, as well as the difficulty of controlling these risks," he said.

"It also speaks to the challenge of achieving acceptable returns in an extended period of low interest rates and the risks that may generate."

In a recent analysis, Nerby said that the loss in itself would not significantly impact JPM, which would have a Basel III Tier 1 common capital ratio of 8.2% even taking this setback into account.

The problem for bondholders, he argued was that "the surprising losses from an opaque, off-balance sheet position once again highlight the impenetrable veil masking the true risk profiles of global derivative dealers or users such as JPM."

The loss raised questions about JPM's risk controls, which in turn was "another reminder of the challenges of monitoring risk in a large complex financial institution."

"In fact, it may demonstrate a diseconomy of scale," he said. "These risks - opacity and inherent risk management challenges - are two of the factors underpinning our current review of global investment banks."

JPM's news also makes it that much more difficult for US banks to consider issuing senior unsecured bonds ahead of the Moody's review.

So far this quarter, Wells Fargo is the only one of the four money centers to tap the bond market, with a US$1.5bn 2.1% five-year on April 30.

Issuance by US financials has been exceptionally light in general, with only US$16.7bn issued by that sector so far in the second quarter, compared with US$70bn in the first quarter, according to IFR Markets.

That doesn't include Yankee bank issuance.

