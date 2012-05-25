May 25 (IFR) - The impact of high-yield ETFs on volatility
has been brought sharply into focus after the two largest weeks
of ETF outflows ever measured led to dramatic drops in the
market.
The large outflows piled on to negative sentiment at a time
when markets were already jittery due to troubles in the
eurozone and the overall macro environment.
While the outflows hit the high-yield market generally, they
also had a significant impact on specific bond issues that are
widely held by exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
"The real go-go bonds are generally owned by ETFs in size,"
said John Fekete, portfolio manager of Crescent Capital.
"When ETFs need to generate liquidity, that's what they sell
first. And if you are in those, you'll get steamrolled," said
Fekete. "I try to avoid those specific issues held by ETFs when
possible."
High-yield ETFs saw an outflow of $917.4m in the week ending
May 16 and another $895m in outflow the following week.
They were the two biggest weekly outflows ever according to
Lipper, which has been tracking high-yield ETFs since their
inception, and had a major impact on key issues.
"I think it spooked people, and they followed suit from the
headline withdrawal," said Jeff Tjornehoj, a senior research
analyst at Lipper.
Earlier in the year, when the high-yield market was strong,
ETFs saw significant inflows, which had the effect of driving
these most liquid issues higher to the benefit of all investors
in the credits.
But in the downturn, these issues are leading the fall.
First Data's 12.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021, which
have been among the top holdings in the two top ETFs, have
fallen six to seven points this month to around 94.75.
However First Data's 9.875% senior unsecured notes due 2015
-- in the same place in the capital structure, with the same
rating, but not included in the ETFs -- have dropped only two to
three points, to around 99.
"Investors really need to be cognizant of what's in the
ETFs," Fekete said. "It's not just the issuers they hold, it's
the specific issues they hold that you need to pay attention
to."
MARKET MOVER?
The massive ETF outflow in the week ending May 16 was mainly
the result of a large individual redemption from the SPDR
Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which is managed by
State Street.
A single investor withdrew a reported US$788m on May 8.
Analysts at Barclays wrote last week that they did not see
the individual's redemption as a signal of bearish sentiment,
owing to the fact that the investor remained in the high-yield
market.
However, they noted, the move added to "the already-strong
evidence that cash market liquidity remains challenged, as less
traditional avenues for accessing liquidity in the cash market
have become more attractive."
By their nature, high-yield ETFs include indexed names in
their portfolio, which are generally the largest, most liquid
names in the high-yield universe.
The JNK, for instance, corresponds to the Barclays Capital
High Yield Very Liquid Index, and includes bonds with US$600m or
more in face value.
So far this year, high-yield ETFs have underperformed their
indices. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
(HYG) has returned 1.15% year to date. The HYG follows the iBoxx
$ Liquid High Yield index, which has returned 3.36% year to
date.
The JNK has returned 2.32% as of Wednesday, which compares
to 3.83% for the index it follows. The broader Barclays US
Corporate High Yield has returned 4.90%.
That broader Barclays index shows the average yield-to-worst
moving to 7.84% on Thursday, nearly 100bp wider than its recent
low of 6.96% on May 3 before the latest outflows began.
The average option-adjusted spread was seen at 656bp on
Wednesday from 572bp on May 3.
As a result, a number of new deals in the primary market
have had to price well wide of talk, or have simply been
postponed as opportunistic issuers, not willing to pay the
market clearing price, step back to the sidelines.
Despite the recent outflows, Lipper currently reports a
total of US$26.7bn in ETF assets -- down from the early May high
of US$29bn but still a meaningful increase from the US$16.9bn
seen a year ago, as retail and institutional investors have
piled into the ETFs in the hunt for yield.
Year to date, investors have contributed US$5.586bn to ETFs.
Excluding ETFs, traditional high-yield mutual funds report
US$121.8bn in total assets. They saw a US$1.56bn outflow for the
week ending Wednesday.
Overall, the US$2.46bn that flowed out of both mutual funds
and ETFs this week marks the third largest outflow on record.
And in the current environment, that trend could continue.
