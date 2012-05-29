NEW YORK, May 29 (IFR) - IBM has launched what bankers hope will be the liability management trend of the year: exchanging old, high coupon bonds that are marring corporate yield curves for new highly liquid securities.

The company is asking bondholders to tender about $322 million of 7.125% 100-year bonds due 2096, $187 million of 8% notes due 2038, and $800 million of the outstanding $1.54 billion of 5.6% notes due 2039 -- all in exchange for a new 30-year bond with a 4% coupon.

At first glance, it's hard to understand why investors would agree to give up IBM bonds that are paying the kind of coupons offered these days by junk-rated companies.

But with a record number of investment-grade bonds now trading well above par -- and suffering extreme illiquidity as a result -- investors may be more willing to surrender their coveted high-coupon investments.

According to Barclays, about 92% of all of the bonds in the Barclays US Corporate Investment Grade Index are trading above par, and more than 48% trade at more than $110. The average price of the index stands at $111.30.

A full 541 bonds, or 14.24% of the market value of the index, trades above $125.

Some, like the 8% 2038s that IBM is tendering for, trade as high as $165. The company's 5.6% 2039s trade around $127-$128 and the 7.125% 2096s trade around $150-$156.

The bonds have soared in price precisely because they offer such high coupons.

Union Electric's 8.45% 2039s, for instance, trade around $162; MetLife 10.75% 2039s at $138 and Altria's 10.2% 2039s around $158.

While portfolio managers love the coupons, liquidity has become a high priority. When an issuer such as IBM is willing to pay a premium over the market value of the bond and offer a liquid on-the-run security, investors can be enticed to loosen their hold on high-coupon debt.

"Exchange offers have more appeal to investors now than they did even a year ago, because secondary-market liquidity has deteriorated and investors have limited appetite for very high dollar price bonds," said Pamela Au, head of liability management at Barclays.

"These bonds have underperformed due to their lower duration, and every dollar above par translates into additional recovery risk for investors."

High dollar price bonds naturally become more illiquid because, in case of default, a bondholder can only claim up to the par amount.

"Every dollar a bond trades above par is a dollar you will not get back in a default scenario," said Perry Piazza, director of investment strategies at Contango Capital Advisors in San Francisco.

NOT A PROBLEM FOR ALL

High coupon and high dollar price bonds have much less convexity than par bonds, which means that the rate of change in their price as yields change is lower than in a par bond.

That reduces their appeal to investors who trade actively in the bond market.

Some insurance companies are also restricted from buying very high dollar priced bonds.

For many companies, high dollar bonds is a problem they would love to have. But for a blue-chip issuer like IBM, which has consistently re-written the record book in the past year for low coupons, its stable of high coupon longer-dated bonds is an eyesore -- and one with real pricing consequences for a new deal.

"We often make the case to issuers that a high dollar, high coupon bond can distort their credit curve," said one head of liability management at a major Wall Street firm.

"If we are going to bring a new bond to market for an issuer, the most obvious place for an investor to look for a pricing comparable is that issuer's existing bonds in the same part of the curve."

Exchanges make sense for companies that can extract a net present value positive scenario, after taking the upfront tax benefits from paying off old debt -- and amortizing the cost of doing so over the life of the new bond.

IBM will be relying heavily on the offer of a liquid benchmark new 30-year to entice bondholders to tender, especially those holding the 100-year bonds maturing 2096.

IBM has made its offer for the 2039s the most attractive of the three, according to one source.

It has capped the exchange on this note to $800m of principal. The 2039s were created in 2009, as part of a tender and exchange for the 2038s and 2096s at the time.

The company is paying less for the 2038s than it did in 2009, and nothing in the way of a premium on the 2096s.

Even so, bankers away from the deal thought IBM was generally offering a fair trade.

"We think what IBM is offering is very reasonable," said one banker.

"We would expect pretty good participation, although you might see smaller participation for the 38s and the 96s because they're tendering for the residuals left from a previous exchange, and these might be the tougher ones to get."

One banker thought IBM was offering about a 20bp pickup on average for the 39s and 38s, and nothing for the 96s.

In the week of the exchange announcement, the 2039s were quoted at around $127-$129 to yield around 3.84% at the higher price.

IBM was offering an extra $40 for every $1000 denominated bond, if the bonds are tendered by an early exchange date of June 4. That equates to a $1,155.07 principal amount of new notes for every old bond tendered. Bond holders also get $150 in cash per old bond.

The 2038s were around $165 to yield around 3.82%. IBM is offering an early exchange premium of $40 principal amount of new notes, but no cash. That equates to $1,694.8 principal amount of new notes for every old bond.

IBM is not offering anything in the way of a premium on the 2096s, however. Each old bond will be exchanged for $1,369.69 of new notes, plus $200 cash. Those bonds were trading around $150-$156 when the exchange was announced, to yield around 4.6%.

"The tender for the 2096s is really about the liquidity they are being offered in the new bond," said one banker not involved in the deal. "The 2096s were trading at US$125 in 2009 and now they are trading at US$156."

Exchanges rarely get full participation, and one that takes out at least half to 75% of the eligible bonds is considered a success.

(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Marc Carnegie)