NEW YORK, May 31 (IFR) - A handful of issuers are testing the US high-yield primary market this week as May draws to a close, a change from the near standstill of the past several weeks as companies sat on the sidelines amid the latest downturn in global markets.

The pickup in activity is far from enough to compensate for what has been a difficult and sparse month for issuance as eurozone concerns pushed spreads wider. High-yield market participants say 2012 is beginning to look like a repeat of 2011 when a flood of issuance early in the year was followed by drought.

The rise in risk aversion is evident in fund flow data with Lipper reporting $3.15 billion in net outflows from high-yield mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the last two weeks, with a sizable chunk of that coming out of high-yield ETFs.

"We've seen the classic risk off trade where accounts were net sellers of paper and raised cash balances to meet the broad based outflows," said Michael Anderson, chief high-yield bond strategist at Citigroup.

May issuance has been underwhelming at $18.57 billion so far with two deals -- from Comstock Resources and Boyd Gaming -- expected to price later today. That compares with last May's $51.9 billion, the highest-ever monthly tally.

But May's record fizzled quickly as European and US debt ceiling concerns came into focus last summer.

The subsequent selloff led the US yield-to-worst to widen to as high as 10.15% in early October, according to Barclays, with the average option adjusted spread rising to a high for the year of 914.7 basis points (bp).

This year, the average spread hit a low of 559bp on March 19, or 133bp wider than last year's low of 436bp recorded in early February.

The average yield hit its lowest point for 2012 so far on May 4 at 6.956%. Last year, it set an all time low of 6.61% on May 16.

In May alone, the average yield has widened nearly 100bp, with Barclays quoting a 7.85% level on Wednesday. The average spread gapped out to 665bp as of Wednesday, compared to the month's low of 572bp from May 4.

SAFETY DANCE

The flight out of risk has hit Triple C bonds the hardest. For the month of May, Triple C rated paper has returned a negative 2.23% according to Barclays, which compares to a negative 0.80% for Double B rated paper and a negative 1.30% for Single B bonds. For the full index, total returns through May 30 come in at a negative 1.25%.

Market players are now waiting to see how the eurozone crisis plays out, although opportunistic buyers may find the market more enticing following the latest correction.

"Europe is still a binary event so it's hard to put a floor on where valuations could go," said Anderson. "But absent Europe, we've seen yield-focused accounts get more involved when the average yield hit 8%. We are still a couple of points from that potential floor."

Citigroup's strategists on May 11 recommended that investors reduce high-yield exposure, arguing that in the event of further deterioration, "there is only so long that positive technicals can keep speculative grade insulated from broader concerns."

They also stated their recent preference for loans over Double-B bonds, given the advantages of short-duration high-yield products.

However, they noted that short-duration double-B bonds don't have the same rate exposure and "may provide a solid opportunity for a number of investors looking for defensive high yield positions, low-duration substitutes for investment-grade bonds, or liquid, cash-like paper."

Even as conditions remain tough, many investors remain comforted by the fact that US high-yield balance sheets are at some of their healthiest levels in years, something that should bode well in spite of Europe's ongoing crisis.

"We've got strong balance sheets, low interest rates, corporations that are getting better not worse, and GDP, that, granted, is not growing, but is also not shrinking," said William Smith, CEO and senior portfolio manager of Smith Asset Management in New York. "All of these things lead to decent high-yield activity."

"Most corporations, whether investment grade or not, are managing around Europe. I don't see this as turning into contagion," said Smith.

(Reporting by Joy Ferguson)