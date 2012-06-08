NEW YORK, June 8 (IFR) - Central bank intervention at
second-tier Banco Cruzeiro do Sul has put paid to any chance of
mid-tier Brazilian banks accessing capital markets as investors
react to talk of fraud, accounting irregularities and the firing
of the bank's management.
Coming just two years after a similar crisis at mid-tier
peer Panamericano, Cruzeiro has unnerved investors
and led some to question the strength of the regulatory
framework in Brazil.
Cruzeiro's bonds inevitably sank in response to the news, a
move that was made all the more dramatic by the recent strong
rally in the curve on the back of talk that BTG Pactual was
considering buying a stake in the bank.
Existing bonds had experienced a sharp rally as the BTG
rumours spread with the 2016s climbing all the way to 85-90 on
May 31, only to fall back to the 50s after the central bank
fired top management and appointed the local deposit insurance
fund FGC as the administrator.
Investor reaction was predictably negative.
"I would stay away from most second-tier banks, especially
those involved in payroll lending," said a portfolio manager in
New York. "There is a lot of room to finagle the numbers and
slip it by the regulators. I am sure there are good banks but I
would rather avoid them."
Accounting discrepancies at Panamericano had a similar
impact on Brazilian bank paper in 2010 before BTG stepped in the
following year and bought a stake in the financial institution.
Indeed, capital market access for Brazilian mid-tier banks has
been difficult at best ever since.
In March Banco BMG was thought lucky getting a US$150m
five-year past the finish line after multiple downgrades. More
recent attempts by Banco Pine proved less successful when it was
forced to pull an unusual Swiss franc issue earlier this month.
DEFAULT OR NOT?
Meanwhile, investors last week were assessing whether an
intervention constitutes an event of default or a trigger for
acceleration. According to the prospectus of the 2022s, an event
of default would occur if a "supervisory authority in Brazil
institutes a proceeding or enters a decree or order for relief
under any bankruptcy, intervention".
There was no consensus on whether this meant an event of
default had occurred.
"Acceleration happens if they exchange ownership," said
Klaus Spielkamp, a trader at Bulltick in Miami. "This
intervention ends in two scenarios. Either the bank is sold or
it is liquidated."
Investors have been betting on the former outcome, assuming
that the authorities will not default on the debt while they are
trying to sell the asset. But they are limiting downside risk by
buying longer-dated 2020s in the mid-30s rather than the higher
dollar price on the 2012s.
"If you get it wrong and they default, you get a 40-point
downside [on the 2012s], but with the 2020s your downside is
capped, and you get more upside if they are made whole," said a
New York-based trader.
(Reporting by IFR Assistant Editor Paul Kilby; Editing by Ciara
Linnane)