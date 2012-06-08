NEW YORK, June 8 (IFR) - New capital rules proposed by the
Federal Reserve this week are expected to result in the biggest
US banks redeeming at least $30 billion of Trust Preferred
Securities and issuing as much as $80 billion of perpetual
preferreds over the next few years.
Thousands of smaller banks may struggle to get any market
access at all.
The Fed's long-awaited Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on
Basel III guidelines confirmed, as expected, that US banks will
need to phase in core Basel III capital requirements by 2019 and
that TruPS will lose their status as Tier 1 starting in 2013.
The NPR also bolstered expectations that non-cumulative
perpetual preferred securities will be the most efficient forms
of new non-common Tier 1 to replace TruPS.
"We estimate banks could issue an additional $80 billion of
preferreds over the next few years, creating a $135 billion
market," Barclays' analysts said in a report issued on Friday.
The big shock to the US banking industry, however, was that
the Basel III guidelines requiring 4.5% of common tier 1, 1.5%
of non-common tier 1 and total capital of 8% will be applicable
to almost all of the 7,307 US banks.
"We did not anticipate that all of the requirements would be
quite as broadly applied, or applied as quickly to smaller
banks," said Anna Pinedo, partner at law firm Morrison Foerster.
Thousands of small regional banks issued TruPS in the past
by pooling them into CDOs, and they have not dealt with the
whole issue of replacing them before they're phased out as Tier
1 beginning January 2013.
"A lot of these smaller guys are not set up to do capital
markets transactions, so their access to new Tier 1 non-common
capital will be constrained," added one banker who specializes
in optimizing banks' capital structures.
Issuing new Tier 1 preferreds in CDOs is also not an option.
"I don't even want to say that C word," said the banker.
REPLACING THE TRUPS
The top 25 biggest banks have been preparing for the phasing
out of TruPs for the past two years, with Citigroup and
JPM, among others, having already flagged their
intention to use the NPR's release as a capital event triggering
TruPS calls.
Those calls are likely to begin in July, although not all of
the $90 billion-odd outstanding TruPS will be redeemed.
According to Barclays, at least $34 billion of TruPs with
coupons higher than 7% could be called, and a further $27
billion with coupons in the 6-7% range might also be taken out
if they can be replaced by lower coupon Tier 1 or Tier II
instruments.
JPMorgan highlighted in a December 2011 presentation that it
plans to take out $10 billion of trust preferreds upon the NPR
capital treatment event.
According to Barclays, Bank of America is expected to issue
about $10.4 billion of new non-cumulative perpetual preferreds
between now and 2016, Citigroup about $20.6 billion and JP
Morgan $18.7 billion.
The largest regional banks such as US Bancorp and
PNC Financial will be especially sought-after issuers of
new preferreds, given that they don't have the same exposure to
Europe as the large Wall St firms.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......