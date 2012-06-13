NEW YORK, June 13 (IFR) - Citigroup, JP Morgan and SunTrust
Bank are planning to redeem more than $15 billion of trust
preferred securities next month, following the US Federal
Reserve's release of new capital rules last week.
The Fed unveiled its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Basel
III guidelines, confirming as expected that US banks will need
to phase in core Basel III capital requirements by 2019.
The NPR is being treated by the three banks as a 'capital
event' that can trigger the calls in outstanding TruPS, which
will lose their Tier 1 status beginning January next year.
All three will be using cash on hand to redeem the
securities.
JPM's undertaking is the largest, involving the
redemption on July 12 of nine separate issues of TruPS totaling
$9 billion with coupons ranging from 5.85% to 8%.
JPM has about $19.5 billion of outstanding TruPS.
The securities targeted for the July redemptions are mostly
those that need a capital event in order to be called, rather
than other TruPS on its books which have reached their first
call date.
Citigroup is looking to take out two of its highest
coupon TruPS on July 18: its 8.5% fixed-to-floating TruPS and
an 8.3% issue, which will together reduce its Tier 1 non-common
capital by about $4.9 billion, or 50bp.
Citigroup will pay $25 plus $0.10625 in unpaid distributions
for the 8.5% TruPS and $1,000 plus $6.2250 in accumulated and
unpaid distributions for the 5.85% issue.
Citi had about $15.9 billion worth of TruPS outstanding at
the end of March.
SunTrust Banks, will redeem about $1.19 billion of
TruPS in two issues - its 6.1% 2036s and its 7.875% 2068s. The
redemptions will take place on July 11 and will be at par
value.
That leaves with less than $400 million of floating-rate
TruPS on its books.
Not all TruPS will be redeemed, as some of the lower coupon
issues will end up staying in bank capital structures as Tier II
capital or attractively-priced subordinated debt.
The loss of Tier 1 status of the roughly $86.9 billion of
TruPS held by the top 25 banks, including Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley, will eventually have to be replaced
by non-cumulative perpetual preferreds - at the moment the only
structure that qualifies as non-common Tier 1 capital.
More than $80 billion of perpetual preferreds are expected
to be issued by the top 25 banks between now and the beginning
of 2016, bringing the total size of the perpetual preferred
market in the US to around $134.1 billion.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson)