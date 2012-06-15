(Removes extraneous word from headline)

By Andrea Johnson and Shankar Ramakrishnan

June 15 (IFR) - A wide variety of issuers tapped the US investment-grade bond market this week ahead of weekend Greek elections, driven by one objective -- to tap liquidity before it dissipates amid global uncertainty.

The climate for bond issuance remains uncertain but this week showed issuers that investors are still willing to take a bit of risk, not only when new paper offers trading opportunities but also when there is value left on the table.

That was clear early in the week when AT&T Inc (A2/A-/A) met resistance to its pricing expectations as it launched a $2 billion two-part deal. Initial thoughts were at Treasuries plus 100 basis points to 105 basis points (bp) on a new five-year and plus 130bp-135bp on a 10-year, a reopening of its 3% February 15 2022s.

Official guidance emerged wide of the price thoughts -- the five-year at 110bp area and 30-year in 140bp area -- just 5bp away from the top-end. That was significant because it was unexpected for a well-heeled name such as AT&T.

The deal eventually priced within guidance with the $1.15 billion five-year coming at a spread of 105bp and the $850 million tap at plus 135bp. But a slight rise in price-sensitivity was evident after a barrage of issuance in the US investment-grade bond market.

Some immediately said the AT&T deal was a sign that market dynamics may be turning more defensive, but they were later surprised by the overwhelming reception given to a string of Triple B names that followed.

Almost all the issuance done by Triple B issuers this week priced inside guidance and final book sizes were decent, suggesting investors are intent on putting their money to work despite all the uncertainty.

New issue concessions are wider and initial price talk is becoming more conservative than usual, but issuing into this market is still proving to be a viable proposition for investment-grade companies.

Among the issuers who raised sizeable amounts this week was Symantec Corp, rated Baa2/BBB, which secured $1 billion from a two-part offering of five-year and 10-year notes on June 11 that priced inside guidance.

CBS Operations Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBS Corp, rated Baa2/BBB, hit the market the same day with a $900 million two-part offering of five-years and 30-years and priced both tranches inside guidance.

The trend continued through the week. Bunge Finance, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, raised $600 million from a SEC registered five-year that was increased in size from $400 million and priced inside guidance.

Florida Gas Transmission, rated Baa2/BBB, raised $300 million from a 144A/Reg S 10-year senior unsecured notes issue and priced 12.5bp inside initial talk, while SLM Corp, a Ba1/BBB-/BBB- credit, secured $350 million more than the initial $250 million size from a reopening of its 6% January 2017s.

Newell Rubbermaid, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, NiSource Finance Corp, Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, PPL Capital Funding, Baa3/BBB-, all had a similar experience with their bond deals.

In fact the thirst for Triple B names is so strong that Exelon Generation , rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, managed to raise $775 million pricing a 144A/Reg S two-part offering at guidance, even after Moody's on June 11 placed it on review for possible downgrade.

"Especially after the Moody's news on Monday and the fact that this entity has more to do, you'd figure these guys would have to start wider," said one source.

The overall view, at least this week, is that the issuance window is open. So issuers should take advantage of every opportunity, irrespective of the headline concession number, as sentiment could turn very fast.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Reporting by Andrea Johnson in Florida and Shankar Ramakrishnan in New York; Editing by Ciara Linnane)