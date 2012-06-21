June 21 (IFR) - Walgreen is likely to have a hard time convincing the market it made a healthy choice to buy Alliance Boots, when it issues new debt to replace a USD3.5bn bridge with permanent financing.

Both S&P and Moody's put Walgreen on credit watch negative after announcement of the tie-up, which also sent its 5.25% 2019s gapping out from to 200bp from 118bp in just two days.

"That pretty much tells you what the market thinks of this deal," said one banker not involved with the merger, which will create the first global retail pharmacy.

Walgreen will see its total debt go from USD2.4bn now to USD11bn by the end of financial year 2016, when the two-phase USD15.2bn merger is expected to be completed.

Apart from the extra debt, there is also more than GBP7bn of debt on the books of Alliance Boots that needs to be reduced, following KKR's GBP11bn leveraged buy-out of Boots in 2007.

The plan is to pay about USD6.63bn for the first 45% of Alliance Boots, with USD3.5bn of debt, USD500m of cash and about 83.4m shares worth about USD2.6bn.

In two and a half years, Walgreen will have the option to buy the remaining 55% for USD9.5bn - USD4.6bn of stock and another USD4.9bn of cash, raised mostly in the debt markets.

One reason for splitting the deal in two is that it will give Walgreen time to pay down its first load of debt, as well as amend and extend the considerable bank debt of Boots that comes due in 2014 and 2015.

The first phase alone will send Walgreen's total debt balance soaring to USD5.9bn and its lease-adjusted net leverage ratio up three ticks to 3.0x from 2.7x, and is likely to prompt a three notch downgrade from single-A to triple-B by S&P.

Equity accounting for the first 45% investment will keep Alliance Boots's debt off Walgreen's books.

But that won't be the case when it buys the remaining 55%.

S&P expects Walgreen and Boots to use the time between the first and second phases to pay down their respective debt loads with free cash flow, so that the combined company will have room on its balance sheet for the next chunk of liabilities taken on to help pay for the remaining 55% stake.

The plan is to end up with USD11bn on the pro forma balance sheet by the end of its 2016 financial year.

"We calculate Walgreen's lease-adjusted leverage ratio will be 3.3x (at that point)," said Edward Mui, analyst at CreditSights.

S&P expects debt leverage in the mid-to-high 3x area by 2015.

Walgreen has seen its results tumble of late in the wake of a contract dispute with Express Scripts, a leading pharmacy benefit management services company.

Alliance Boots's cash generation powers will also suffer if European growth continues to stall.

Total sales were down 3.4% to USD27.8bn, and adjusted EBITDA down 7.7% to USD1.2bn, for its third financial quarter for 2012.

Total comparable store sales dropped 6.6%, on declines of 9.9% in the pharmacy business.

(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Marc Carnegie)