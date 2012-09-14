NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve's decision to
continue flooding markets with liquidity and to keep interest
rates low until 2015 has increased the risk of capital losses on
US credit investments, if Treasury yields should make a sudden
upward move.
"The steady progression of unconventional policy decisions
since 2008 is pushing investments into US credit markets," said
Edward B. Marrinan, head of macro credit strategy and co-head of
Americas strategy at RBS Securities.
"The asset class is vulnerable to a sudden backup in
Treasury yields, which could lead to a deterioration in total
returns."
The market got a glimpse in August of how bad it could be,
when 10-year Treasury yields suddenly jumped to 1.84% from
1.47%. Investment-grade bond investors were staring at a full
percentage point loss on total return in less than one month,
Marrinan said.
Investors subsequently recouped their losses after
Treasuries and corporate bond spreads rallied back, but the
elevated level of interest-rate sensitivity risk was clearly on
display.
In fact, the continued drop in yields in the primary US
investment-grade and high-yield markets is becoming a worry. And
the trend is unlikely to reverse, as long as investors seeking
returns that are better than ultra low-yielding Treasuries
continue to flood the market.
FED UP
Current conditions have been orchestrated by the Federal
Reserve through its Operation Twist and quantitative easing bond
buying programmes. The Fed is helping companies deleverage and
repair balance sheets by giving them access to cheap debt but it
is also forcing investment money into riskier assets.
The momentum is likely to remain strong with the Federal
Reserve pledging this week to buy US$40bn of agency MBS debt per
month starting Friday and add to purchases until the outlook for
the labour market improved substantially.
There is already a noticeable decline in execution
efficiency for high-quality investment-grade bond names. With
all the current central bank action, investor appetite is
shifting to riskier assets and the crowding-in effect into
highly-rated investment-grade bonds is beginning to dissipate.
"The highly-rated investment-grade issuers who want to come
to market should come now before the higher-beta/lower-rated
names have more runway," said one banker.
For transactions that priced in the previous week inside a
spread of 70bp over Treasuries, the average new issue concession
was just north of 7bp. For everything that priced wider of
70bp, it was more like 3bp, he said.
Last week, several bonds that were rated in the Triple B
area ended up being priced with new issue concessions that
ranged between a negative 8bp to 27bp.
CLOs, auto receivables-backed ABS and commercial mortgage
bond markets were all back in the reckoning this week which was
one of the busiest this year.
Now the worry is that the Fed-inspired rally may be causing
excessive risk-taking. Any change in the Fed's stance on rates
could cause complete mayhem with bond investment returns.
Expectations are that 10-year Treasury yields will tick up
to about 2.00%-2.25% from the current 1.70%-1.8% levels by
mid-2013 if the US government comes up with a credible plan to
tackle its fiscal deficit problems and the ECB succeeds in
resolving the European crisis.
"If rates gradually move up, it would be a manageable event
for corporate credit total returns. But, if Treasuries sold off
in one violent move, then it would be more problematic," said a
banker.
