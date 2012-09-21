Sept 21 (IFR) - As emerging markets borrowers continue to
stampede into the primary markets, bankers are wondering just
how long the central bank-fuelled party will last. Given where
recent deals have been priced and subsequently traded, some are
even beginning to mention the "B" word.
"It feels very much like an asset bubble," said one emerging
markets banker in London. "You can't justify these valuations on
paper."
"I am not sure if I have seen it better than this," added
one veteran Latin American banker. "It feels like a bubble, but
I can't say it is going to stop any time soon."
The credit rally since Mario Draghi signalled his intention
to save the eurozone has been startlingly intense, with the
iTraxxSovX CEEMEA index, for example, tightening by more than
140bp since June, when it was 350bp.
Moves by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan,
together with Draghi's promise to buy the bonds of troubled
eurozone sovereigns, have added to the momentum, with only the
occasional negative headline reining in the rally.
"It's one-way traffic," added the London banker. "Throw any
scrap of meat into the water and the piranhas are having a
feeding frenzy. Valuation models have gone out the window."
Another dimension to the emerging markets at present is the
supply-demand imbalance. Even though emerging markets issuance
volumes are at a record level - US$314bn for the year so far as
of September 13, according to ING - the amount of cash searching
for yield is huge and growing thanks to quantitative easing.
"The imbalance between supply and demand has been building
like a pressure cooker. As the macroeconomic backdrop was
uncertain, that cash wasn't being invested as fast as it could
have been. But now the ECB has taken the lid off the pressure
cooker and new issues are pricing way inside fair value," said
the banker. "It's insane."
CONCENTRATED LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is particularly concentrated in the primary
markets, with order books reaching multi-billion dollar levels.
Zambia's recent debut international offering, for example, saw a
US$12bn book with 420 accounts putting in orders.
The African sovereign's US$750m 5.375% 10-year offering is a
prime example of a new issue that seemed completely out of sync
with the issuer's fundamentals. Zambia, which is rated B+/B+,
priced the bond at 98.108. Within hours of trading, it was being
quoted at 101.50-101.75.
A three-point move would usually indicate that the issue was
mispriced. But even rival bankers said it was a tightly executed
trade. It was simply a matter of investors clamouring for rare
African paper and ignoring the ratings. The bond's yield has
compressed by 50bp in less than a week to reach 5.14% on
Thursday.
"This is the reality," said one banker in London. "I don't
know where all of this is going."
There have been plenty of other instances of new-issue
prices and secondary levels that at any other time would be
considered anomalies: Eurasian Development Bank, a part-Russian,
part-Kazakh owned supranational, pricing inside Sberbank;
Ukraine tapping a 9.25% 10-year bond at 7.461% just two months
after printing the original; and Mexichem repricing the curves
of other Latin American industrial names after generating a
record US$17.5bn book for a dual-tranche offering.
And while some of last week's new issues saw less frenzied
buying, especially smaller deals from lower-rated credits,
sentiment remains buoyant.
"We are all living on steroids," said one senior DCM banker
in New York.
BULL MARKET ACCESS
One consequence of the rally is the revival of mandates from
borrowers that would only find access in a bull market.
Mongolia's Xac Bank, for example, is hoping to get a deal away,
having failed to do so earlier in the year. The deal is a
bellwether of investor appetite towards high-yield credits.
Paraguay and Bolivia are also making noises about issuing.
Paraguay has been contemplating an international bond since
2009, but has never emerged with a transaction. If Bolivia
succeeds, it will be the country's first international offering
in more than 90 years.
Some bankers argue that, although markets are frothy,
they've yet to hit boiling point.
"The market is clearly very hot at the moment, but there's
still a lot of cash to be put to work. It doesn't feel like we
would overrun the supply - investors still think a lot of stuff
is good value out there. I don't think we are there [in bubble
territory] yet," said one syndicate official in London.
One capital markets official reckons the rally could last
for a few months yet, as long as Spain doesn't send the eurozone
back to the brink.
"While liquidity remains strong and rates low, technical
factors will continue to overwhelm fundamentals," he said. "The
rally could last to year-end."
The emerging markets rally could be dented if Treasury
yields begin to climb substantially. Then the desperate hunt for
yield would disappear. In the meantime, as one syndicate banker
said, the message to borrowers is clear. "Print, print, print."
(This story will be published in the Sept 22 issue of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
