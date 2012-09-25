NEW YORK, Sept 25 (IFR) - Subprime auto loan borrowing and
financing is again becoming big business in the US, as more
privately-owned lenders tap the asset-backed securities (ABS)
market and meet keen demand.
The trend is allowing companies to increase lending and
helping borrowers with tarnished credit histories obtain loans
at lower rates.
Two California-based companies, Westlake Financial and
United Auto Credit, tapped the subprime auto ABS market last
week, bringing their third and first deals, respectively.
The Federal Reserve's low interest rate policy has caused
demand for auto-loan bonds to skyrocket. The high-quality,
short-duration, higher-yielding nature of auto ABS makes it a
desirable alternative to Treasuries.
In fact, bond investors' rabid appetite for auto ABS this
year means that subprime auto lenders have found an eager
audience for their bonds, allowing them to originate more loans
at more attractive rates. At the same time, robust car sales
have promoted a spike in auto financing, paving the way for
increased subprime lending.
There has already been $14.3 billion of subprime auto ABS
issued year-to-date, compared to $12.69 billion for all of 2011,
according to IFR Markets.
Most of the investors buying the paper are sophisticated and
know the auto industry inside-out. As the investor base
expands, new investors are also being cautious, meeting issuer's
management team first to better understand the product.
"Investors are doing extensive homework," said Paul Kerwin,
the CFO of Los Angeles-based Westlake Financial, who priced a
$377 million subprime auto ABS last Wednesday.
"More than ever, investors who are buying in this space know
the industry well. All of our investors have a team dedicated to
auto, and more specifically, to subprime auto. We are pleased to
have a good mix of investors who are long-term investors in our
program."
While the company has only issued three ABS in the span of
three years, "we hope to become a frequent issuer, perhaps one
or two deals per year," Kerwin told IFR.
One ABS portfolio manager at a northeast investment
management firm who invests in the subordinate pieces of
subprime auto ABS said he met with the management teams of both
Irving, Texas-based Exeter Finance Corp and Westlake before
deciding to buy slices of recent transactions.
"This way, we knew what to expect, and we have expertise
about the sector and the issuer," he said. "When you've done the
work to understand it, that makes it a little easier to buy."
PEDAL TO THE METAL
The volume of subprime auto loans is set to increase.
Experian Automotive recently announced that loans to customers
in subprime accounted for more than one in four new vehicle
loans during the second quarter of 2012.
With 25.41% of all new vehicle loans to customers in the
non-prime, subprime, and deep subprime risk tiers, loans to
credit-challenged customers were up 14% compared to the second
quarter of 2011.
Moreover, the robust bond activity means that funding is
becoming cheaper for subprime auto lenders, and all-in costs are
decreasing. Westlake paid an average yield of only 0.73% to
investors on its offered certificates last week. Two junior
tranches were retained by the company. A similar bond offer from
the company in May 2011 cost the lender slightly more.
Another recent subprime issuer, Credit Acceptance
Corporation, paid an average yield of 4.05% to investors on an
ABS earlier this month, compared to 5.20% in a June 12 deal.
Yet another new entrant into the ABS market, Exeter Finance,
paid an average of 2.91% to investors in its recent issue,
compared to 4.36% for a deal in February.
An inaugural $184 million ABS transaction last week from
Orange County, California-based United Auto Credit, managed by
Wells Fargo and RBS, offered an average yield of 1.85% to
investors across the capital structure, which is considered
attractive execution for a subprime auto lender.
The company, which has been around for 16 years, is
affiliated with more than 2,500 auto dealers across 35 states.
The fact that it is only now entering the subprime auto ABS
space -- along with other newcomers such as Exeter and J.D.
Byrider -- points to the growing financing opportunities
available for lenders in the securitization markets as investors
chase anything with even a modicum of extra yield.
Just recently, Santander Consumer USA, one of the most
active subprime auto ABS issuers, agreed to purchase DriveTime's
auto finance portfolio, signaling further big-money interest and
investment in the growing sector, according to Standard &
Poor's. DriveTime is the third largest auto ABS issuer
year-to-date, behind Santander and GM Financial.
Santander completed 53% of all the subprime auto ABS this
year. DriveTime's total auto loan portfolio at the end of the
second quarter was $1.61 billion, up from $1.46 billion at the
end of 2011, according to S&P.
Private equity money has flooded the subprime industry over
the last year, with firms such as Perella Weinberg Partners,
Blackstone Group, Warburg Pincus, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
and Centerbridge Partners investing in various lenders,
including some independent finance companies.
With new players and private equity money entering the
market, some securitization experts warn that the potential for
relaxed credit standards may increase in order to drive growth
in the sector.
"While near-term growth prospects are positive, over the
longer term, we expect increased competition to weaken credit
standards and lead to increased losses," wrote Amy Martin, an
S&P auto ABS credit analyst, in a report from last Friday.
"Nonetheless, we believe that credit enhancement and other
safeguards will adequately protect 'AAA' and 'AA' rated subprime
auto ABS from incurring defaults should another 'BBB' economic
environment ensue."
Martin said that while the market has been making a strong
comeback, it is not as overheated as it was pre-crisis, and
hence still has room to grow before reaching its prior peak
levels.
