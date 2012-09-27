NEW YORK, Sept 27 (IFR) - Credit quality in the US primary high-yield market may start to deteriorate as record low yields have investors hunting down the credit curve for better bargains.

The historic lows in high-yield -- the Barclays US high-yield index reached a record low yield-to-worst of 6.15% earlier this month -- has led high-yield investors to reach down to some of the riskier parts of the market that still have room to outperform.

The recent wave of high-yield issuance has largely come from high-quality companies. In contrast, in the run-up to the 2007-2009 credit crisis, low yields led to an explosion of investor demand for riskier debt, a pattern that has not been repeated although yields are even lower now, Moody's said in a recent report.

"High-yield origination is at a breakneck pace, but it has been led by better-rated firms within the asset class," said Ben Garber, economist with Moody's analytics capital markets research group. "In the years to come, this would seem to augur well for low default rates, broad market access for issuers and good returns for bondholders."

Still, conditions can change rapidly, he said.

An improvement in the economic outlook and tighter bond spreads could lead to a surge in issuance of very risky high-yield debt. This would almost inevitably lead to a higher default rate, which could set the stage for another downturn.

Issuance through August has been heavily weighted toward issues with more moderate risk characteristics, i.e., with ratings of B2 or higher, according to Moody's. Globally, roughly US$228bn out of US$290bn of issuance that has priced has been rated B2 or higher.

Compare this to the nine months ending June 2011, when global economic sentiment was better and credit spreads were tighter. In that time frame, issuance of high-yield bonds rated B2 or higher totaled US$255bn, while US$108bn came from lower rated debt.

In the last quarter however, lower rated (B3 or lower) issuance has picked up, particularly among US companies, said Moody's.

Standard & Poor's agreed, saying credit quality in the US high-yield market has passed its peak in the current credit cycle.

In a report published this week, the agency said the market continues to have strong technicals -- record-low yields, high issuance and tight spreads -- but it also expects a rise in defaults and downgrades and macroeconomic headwinds for companies as fundamental credit quality declines.

"The demand for speculative-grade debt remains robust as the Federal Reserve continues to pursue an open-ended asset purchase program, which has been spurring investors to seek yield through riskier assets," said Diane Vazza, head of global fixed income research.

"However, we believe that this may also prolong the stage of the cycle where issuance becomes frothy with lower quality issuance."

To be sure, Triple C issuance has spiked in the month of September, with roughly US$10bn priced from 18 deals containing at least one Triple C rating through Wednesday, according to IFR data. That is roughly three times the amount of Triple C volume seen in August.

The rise in Triple C issuance isn't necessarily a bad thing. Most of the supply this month has gone towards refinancing existing debt with companies pushing out maturities rather than creating additional leverage.

Indeed, given the limited upside for higher quality paper, Barclays' head of credit research, Jeff Meli, recommends a shift down to select riskier credits, with an emphasis on 'select'.

"The safest parts of the market have rallied substantially, so there's limited room for upside. We recommend going down the risk spectrum to select Triple Cs," said Meli.

That said, moving into less liquid names to pick up yield should be avoided, he said, noting that those names have underperformed.

"We are happy moving down in credit risk, but not happy moving down in liquidity risk," said Meli.

And despite some recent indigestion resulting from too much supply priced at very tight levels, bankers expect a continued push among companies for low yields and aggressive structures.

"Companies will take advantage of whatever they can get," said one sell-side source.

