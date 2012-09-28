NEW YORK, Sept 28 (IFR) - An avalanche of issuance in the US corporate bond markets in the third quarter and September in particular has blasted through Wall Street forecasts for the entire year and sent banks scurrying to increase estimates for full-year deal volume.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is now expecting new issuance in the investment-grade corporate market to hit US$825bn-US$875bn from a year-to-date level of around US$736bn, based on Thomson Reuters data.

High yield year-to-date volume to Thursday September 27 was around US$236.7bn and could go to US$240bn once deals on Friday are priced.

For the third quarter, high yield is expected to hit about US$98bn, boosted by September's expected US$46bn, the biggest month for deals in that market this year.

For investment grade, third-quarter volume to September 27 totaled US$250.099bn, after US$115.746bn of deals in September made it the biggest month for issuance in that market this year.

If the top of the range estimate of US$875bn of investment-grade full-year 2012 volume is hit, and high-yield new issuance volume continues at its current pace, then total corporate issuance could top US$1trn for the year.

Normally such a deluge of issuance would cause bottlenecks in the primary market and eventually push out spreads in the secondary market.

But the sheer weight of cash pouring into investors' hands has created near perfect new issue conditions.

"I think we will look back at the summer of 2012 and observe that it was probably one of the best financing environments of our careers," said Peter Aherne, head of capital markets, syndicate and new products at Citigroup.

The basic market drivers were record low Treasury yields, thanks to the Fed, driving inflows into high yield and high grade bond funds.

Those same low yields have resulted in record amounts of redemptions by corporates in the third quarter, adding to the weight of cash in funds and further suppressing coupons new debt.

Not counting the funds from bond redemptions, the third quarter saw more than US$28bn of flows into investment-grade corporate bond funds versus US$2.6bn in the same period last year, according to Lipper data.

Year-to-date 2012 has seen US$90.48bn of flows, versus US$51.42bn in the same period in 2011.

In high yield, third-quarter inflows totaled US$12.306bn up to September 26, compared with US$988m of outflows in the third quarter last year.

For 2012 to September 26, high-yield funds have attracted US$33.665bn of inflows versus just US$1.032bn for the first three quarters of 2011.

FEEDING FRENZY

September is always a busy month, but this year it was further boosted by the fact that many investors were behind the curve heading into the Fall.

Many took a cautious approach to market exposure at the beginning of September on concerns that a heavy calendar of eurozone political events could cause volatility to spike.

Instead corporate spreads tightened across the board on the back of benign eurozone headlines that were followed by a third round of quantitative easing from the Fed.

Seeing others snap up much-needed new bonds, the more cautious were forced to capitulate and buy. That sent the new issue market into a feeding frenzy in September.

The race for deals created perfect market conditions for borrowers, particularly those at the higher yielding lower-rated spectrum in both markets.

Triple C issuers came back to the high-yield market in force and triple-B borrowers were able to do deals at spreads tighter than their secondary levels.

"A lot of the cues we look to for validation and success in these markets were clearly evident, whether it was the level of oversubscriptions on new issues, new issue concessions, which went negative during the past month in the investment grade market and generally robust secondary market performance," said Aherne.

The market has only started to show signs of indigestion this week, as concerns about Spain and Greece once again made headlines.

Although October will also be busy, the pace is expected to slow in the fourth quarter, largely because of the November elections and concerns about the US fiscal cliff.

