Oct 3 (IFR) - Sprint bonds took a hit while MetroPCS saw its
bonds jump this week, after the latter scooped up Deutsche
Telekom's T Mobile USA unit in a potentially game-changing
acquisition.
The merger could mark the beginning of a badly needed
consolidation in the bloated US telecom market - and one that
could leave Sprint Nextel Corp out in the cold.
Sprint's junk-rated 6.875% 2028 bonds plunged by as much as
1.5 points in dollar price to $90.5 immediately after news of
the merger. Though they recovered some of the lost ground by the
end of Wednesday, investors were dismayed to hear rumors that
Sprint's board had again rejected a merger with MetroPCS
just last week.
"Investors are disappointed that Sprint is not doing (the
merger), which was widely hoped for because the two companies
are a good fit," said one telecoms analyst.
"Now everyone's waiting to find out what exactly Sprint's
strategy is now."
Both Metro PCS and T Mobile have struggled to compete with
their giant rivals AT&T and Verizon.
US regulators last year scuppered a planned US$39bn tie-up
between AT&T and T Mobile, which has been losing subscribers
ever since. Metro PCS has faced a tough battle in the pre-paid
space from bigger and higher-rated competitors.
AT&T and Verizon have 105m and 94m subscribers,
respectively, with Sprint in third place at 56m. The new
company, to be known as T Mobile, starts fourth with a base of
42.5m.
The merger needs both shareholder and regulatory approval.
NEW COMPANY, NEW ISSUE
The new T Mobile plans to issue US$1bn in new bonds, and
there is also the possibility that much of the $15bn in
intercompany loans from Deutsche Telekom to T Mobile
USA - which are being taken on by the new company - will be
refinanced as high-yield bonds.
Even so, MetroPCS 6.625% 2020s were trading 40bp tighter at
233bp on Wednesday and have tightened 159bp since Monday, as
Deutsche Telekom announced a US$5.5bn backstop of all of its
existing and new debt issued as part of the acquisition
financing.
At 233bp, MetroPCS's single-B rated bonds are now trading as
if the company were rated triple-B, like Deutsche Telekom.
But some analysts are unhappy with the fact that the new
company will have a junk-rated balance sheet at a time when an
investment-grade one would offer a better buffer against tough
times ahead.
"The bottom line is that management is targeting a weak
double-B credit rating (for the new company)," said Michael
Hodel, senior telecom analyst at Morningstar.
"I would at least want a solid investment-grade balance
sheet if I had a business that was undertaking as complicated an
integration - and facing as difficult a turnaround of operations
- that PCS and TM USA are going to face in coming years."
UPWARDLY MOBILE
The deal is a "reverse merger", as smaller Metro PCS (9.3m
subscribers) is buying the bigger T Mobile USA (33.2m). The deal
gives Deutsche Telekom 74% ownership in the new company.
The US$15bn intercompany loan being assumed by the new
entity will go onto to the balance sheet as senior unsecured
notes, and will likely be refinanced in the capital markets.
The average tenor of the rollover notes is 8.5 years and
their projected weighted average yield will be 8%.
The new company also gets an additional US$500m revolver
from DT and will issue another US$1bn of debt in the capital
markets, which will also benefit from the DT backstop.
The merger also involves a 1-for-2 reverse stock split and a
cash payment of US$1.5bn to shareholders.
