NEW YORK, Oct 18 (IFR) - US investors, like their political
leaders, appear to be shrugging off the pending fiscal
tightening threat with the markets currently close to multi-year
highs.
The S&P 500 remains less than a percent away from its
five-year high, Treasury yields are near their lows for the year
thanks to Federal Reserve easing, and credit spreads remain at
or near their tights.
Yet if Congress fails to strike a deal, 2013 will usher in
the end of stimulus measures, the expiration of the Bush tax
cuts and the automatic imposition of spending cuts all at the
same time, an event dubbed the "fiscal cliff," which some
economists say will tip the US back into recession.
"The markets may have taken their eye off the fiscal cliff
to a certain extent, and may be underestimating the probability
that an agreement won't be reached before January 1," said Peter
Newland, senior US economist at Barclays.
"There is a very short window between the presidential
election and the end of the year, and the chance of an agreement
is getting smaller with each passing day."
A failure to hammer out a deal to stave off the cuts would
shave $607 billion, or 3.7%, off GDP between fiscal 2012 and
2013, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Others are even more gloomy.
Bank of America economists expect the hit to the economy
could be as high as $720 billion, or a whopping 4.6% of GDP.
Morgan Stanley puts the figure at 5%.
And then there's Moody's which has indicated it stands ready
to downgrade the US sovereign rating if Congress fail to
implement a plan that would stabilize the national debt relative
to GDP.
For markets, the impact would be dramatic as investors who
are currently embracing risk with open arms will be forced into
a swift retreat.
The lack of global defensive instruments and shortage of
risk-free assets will lead them to the very instrument that may
suffer its second downgrade -- Treasuries, one of the most
liquid instruments available and a safe haven given the reserve
currency status of the dollar.
KBW is expecting the 10-year Treasury yield to push below
1%, compared with its recent low of 1.39% hit on eurozone
sovereign concerns.
That in turn will send corporate bond spreads wider with
corporate yields unlikely to keep pace with Treasury yields.
And that will have an impact on corporate bond portfolios,
which have steadily built this year as investors went on the
hunt for yield.
Companies have issued record levels of debt this year to
take advantage of low borrowing costs and investors have eagerly
snapped it up, moving down the credit spectrum as returns have
shrunk.
The Barclays Investment Grade Index closed on Tuesday at a
2.67% yield-to-worst, a new all-time low. High-yield credit
remains near its record low yields as well, offering investors
6.30%.
As quickly as investors have piled into the market, fears of
rising default risk in a contracting economy could cause a
dramatic exodus, driving up yields on higher-risk corporate
bonds.
If this is exacerbated by massive mutual fund outflows and
redemptions from ETFs, investors may be overwhelmed.
A MARKET FREEZE
To be sure, some investors have taken measures to hedge
their risk.
Federated Investment Management, for example, has already
allocated capital out of high-yield credit and taken refuge in
the mortgage market, according to fixed income strategist Jospeh
Balestrino.
The Fed's commitment to continue purchasing mortgage-backed
securities has made that an attractive strategy, he said.
Some market players are expecting the central bank to do
even more to combat an economic downturn.
Carl Lantz, head of interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse,
is expecting the central bank to increase its asset purchases of
Treasuries in 2013 to $60 billion a month with an unsterilized
Treasury purchase program.
Still, the market turmoil may slam the window shut on new
debt issuance, particularly for lower-rated securities.
For smaller high-yield companies, the cost of refinancing
may become prohibitive and also cause defaults.
Earnings will also be affected.
If the full fiscal cliff were to occur, the contraction in
the government deficit from 2012 to 2013 would cause a 31%
decline in 2013 corporate profits, according to Jordan Alexiev
of Pyramis Global Advisors.
Cyclical and consumer-driven sectors that rely on economic
activity are likely to underperform if spending is cut. That
could mean a weak holiday shopping season, which would hurt
sales at mid- to higher-end retailers that are highly dependent
on optimistic consumer sentiment.
Market-oriented financials should also be expected to sell
off, after recent buying pushed bank spreads to the tightest
levels in 18 months.
Global investment banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley would face serious challenges, which would have an
impact on liquidity, according to KBW.
"A recessionary period would freeze up the markets, shutting
down trading volumes and investment banking activity at a level
worse than four-quarter 2010 and the first half of 2011," KBW
analysts said.
Finally, the market response to any downgrade would likely
be fiercer than the reaction during last year's debt-ceiling
debacle, when Standard & Poor's stripped the US of its triple-A
rating.
In the week after the downgrade, the 10-year yield fell
32bps, and the S&P 500 index fell 6.7% on the following Monday.
Corporate spreads spiked as the asset class underperformed,
with the Barclays High Grade Index widening by more than 34bps
and the High Yield Index spiking 80bps.
