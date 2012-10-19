NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - US banks are trading through one of
the major industrial sectors in terms of spread for the first
time since the 2008 crisis, and are just a few basis points away
from regaining their long-held position of having tighter
spreads than corporates in the US.
The Financial Institution Group's (FIG) option adjusted
spread, as measured by the Barclays Corporate Index, closed at
150bp on Thursday, compared with Basic Industries' OAS of 170bp.
And if subordinated debt is removed from the FIG segment of
another index, the Bank of America Merrill (BofA Merrill) Master
Index, to give a more like-for-like comparison with corporates,
the OAS of banks is now just 4bp away from the industrial
segment's 137bp, as measured by BofA Merrill's index.
"This is exactly what we thought would happen," said Michael
Collins, a chief investment officer at Prudential, whose team
was one of the few to go out on a limb and buy US banks at their
widest levels last year.
"The big question now is whether the FIG sector can trade on
top or through the industrial sector," Collins said.
Credit strategists have little doubt that it will.
"It's all come together for the US banks this year, in terms
of their much better capital structure, improving US real estate
market and a significant drop in European tail risk," said Hans
Mikkelsen, senior credit strategist at BofA Merrill.
"The US's biggest banks are now solidly in transition
from being a high beta sector to becoming low beta again, as
they were before the credit crisis."
BANKS RUSH IN
Banks have been on a tear since the summer, and received a
further boost this week on better US housing price news, money
center financials generally reporting better-than-expected
third-quarter earnings, and the fact that the top four US banks
have improved their Tier 1 capital by an average of 58bp since
the second quarter.
The improving credit and macro news sparked a bout of
short-covering on Monday and Tuesday, as some who put shorts on
certain FIG names going into the Fall were forced to throw in
the towel. They were seen buying certain names as much as
20bp-30bp inside their marked levels.
"Some people were doubting this recent rally in FIG, and
have been waiting for weeks for spreads to back up," said David
Knutson, senior FIG strategist at Legal & General Investment
Management America.
"But in the early part of this week we saw a new phase in
the FIG rally, because of (investors') capitulation," he said.
US banks took advantage of the red-hot conditions this week.
JP Morgan issued US$2.85bn of three-year fixed- and
floating-rate notes on Monday and a US$500m five-year floater on
Tuesday.
PNC Bank issued US$1bn of subordinated Tier 2 debt
on Wednesday at the operating company level; while Goldman Sachs
raised US$750m in the retail market with a Tier 1 perpetual
preferred. Morgan Stanley raised US$2bn of 10-year Tier 2
debt on Thursday at the holding company level.
On Thursday Bank of New York Mellon paid the lowest
cost any US bank has ever paid for three-year and five-year
debt, issuing a US$600m 2015 with a coupon of just 0.7%, or 33bp
over Treasuries, a US$500m 1.3% 2018 at 55bp.
It also issued a US$400m three-year floater at three-month
London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) plus 23bp.
The 0.7% coupon on the three-year ties with John Deere
Capital Corp for the lowest ever FIG coupon in that maturity and
takes the title as the lowest ever bank coupon in three-years
away from Bank of Nova Scotia's 0.75% 2015s.
BNY's 0.7% coupon compares with JPM's recent 1.1% 2015
priced on Monday.
The 1.30% coupon on BNY's 2018s is the lowest cost of
five-year funding of any bank, beating Bank of Montreal's
1.40% 2017s priced in September and US regional bank,
BBT's 1.60% 2017s.
As big as the week's achievements were, however, FIG
demonstrated it was still very much the proxy for market
direction and the most liquid high beta sector on Thursday, when
spreads widened out on profit taking.
"We came so far so fast; it's no surprise things are softer
today," said one trader on Thursday.
Although FIG is expected to continue to grind
tighter, analysts expect future spread improvement to come much
slower than what has been experienced in recent months.
"Some of these tighter trading financials have limited room
to run further," said Shobhit Gupta, credit strategist at
Barclays.
The BofA Merrill high-grade spread index has tightened by
more than 100bp this year, compared with FIG's 384bp tightening.
Once, the average five-year CDS for the top four banks (BofA
Merrill, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo) was just 10bp at
the end of 2006. They widened out to 390bp in April 2009 and on
October 18 were at 121bp.
The investment-grade CDX index, which does not include FIG,
was at 34bp at the end of 2006; 184bp in April 2009 and 91bp on
October 18.
