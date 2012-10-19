NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - Shellpoint Partners' SEC filing this week of its intention to issue private-label residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) may be a sign of things to come, as rating agency analysts report significant momentum in the non-agency RMBS market.

The return of private capital through non-agency securitization, backed by high quality loans -- at least at first -- are expected to provide a boost to the US housing market, according to mortgage market experts.

Investment bank residential mortgage conduit platforms have been extremely busy buying loans and sourcing residential-mortgage collateral in recent weeks, analysts said, and at least one is poised to issue a private-label deal before year-end.

"Technicals are very supportive of this happening now," said a senior RMBS ratings analyst. "Investors are hungry for this paper and the yield it offers. It will be prime collateral, but probably not seasoned collateral. There is a lot of activity going on now moving toward a transaction."

A non-agency deal from an investment bank lender is likely to surface before year-end, the analyst said.

In the meantime, Shellpoint, a company formed in 2010 with an investment from mortgage bond pioneer Lew Ranieri through his private equity firm Ranieri Partners, will be using its New Penn Financial origination platform to issue RMBS backed by mostly high-quality prime collateral, according to the SEC filing.

INCREASING OPTIONS

According to the company, one of Shellpoint's strategies is to increase financing options for prime quality borrowers that do not fit within the guidelines of GSEs Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

"Shellpoint and New Penn Financial are excited to announce this important step in the non-agency securitization process," said Bruce Williams, co-CEO of Shellpoint, in prepared statement.

"As the housing market begins to recover, we intend to be one of the first 're-entrants' into the public non-agency RMBS market in the near future, which has seen only a handful of deals from a few issuers since the onset of the financial crisis."

The collateral will comprise fixed-rate, fully-amortizing first-lien mortgage loans or adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) loans having an original or modified term to maturity of 30-years.

Only Redwood Trust, a California-based REIT, has been a major player in the small list of deals that emerged post-crisis. But Redwood's "Sequoia" deals - the company's fifth 2012 deal, SEMT 2012-5, was priced last week - have been underpinned by super-pristine collateral, often loans taken out by millionaires.

The Shellpoint collateral may not be quite as high-end, but will still be prime loans, traditionally underwritten, with good reserves and borrowers with equity in the property.

The improved appetite for private-label RMBS among investors was exhibited last week in Redwood's Sequoia deal. It was priced at swaps plus 110bp, which market sources said was tighter than that company's September deal, titled SEMT 2012-4 - the actual level was not released publicly.

Redwood Trust is expected to complete one more RMBS transaction before year-end.

SUBPRIME RESURFACES

Additionally, a subprime mortgage-bond deal from consumer-lender issuer Springleaf Financial - containing an S&P rated AAA slice with 47.75% credit enhancement - tightened at pricing this week from price guidance of EDSF plus 140bp to 115bp, marking a significant success for an issuer that needs to refinance $2bn of maturing debt by year-end.

The $900m deal, underwritten by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, was Springleaf's third RMBS of the year.

The Triple-A rated, US$538.5m slice of the transaction had slightly higher credit enhancement than the company's last deal, which priced in August with 45% credit support on the senior tranche.

S&P has been the only ratings firm to rate the Springleaf subprime deals since the lender started issuing last year.

An analyst from a rival firm told IFR that even 47.75% credit enhancement is not enough to protect Triple A investors in the deal.

Springleaf faces funding pressure and possible bankruptcy if it doesn't continue to securitize its legacy mortgage loans.

Less than 40% of the US$11bn book of mortgages on its balance sheet has been securitized, and Springleaf is hoping to become a programmatic RMBS issuer in order to raise funds to pay off and/or refinance its debt.

