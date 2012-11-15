NEW YORK, Nov 15 (IFR) - The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission is set to file an appeal following a District Court
ruling against the agency's attempt to impose position limits on
commodity derivative markets, despite earlier speculation that
it might not be the best avenue for the agency to pursue.
In addition, it will likely file a new, separate rule-making
before the end of the year, said CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton
this week.
With a November 27 deadline for appeal, questions remain as
to whether or not the CFTC is nimble enough to establish
empirical proof for the necessity of position limits.
Chilton told IFR on the sidelines of the Financial
Technologies' Forum annual OTC Derivatives Operations and
Processing Conference on Wednesday that Commission staff would
be ready with the required evidence in time for the appeal.
He cited that his office's staff had been put to task on the
relevant analyses the Monday morning after the Friday judgement
was handed down by Judge Wilkins.
He added that the Commission can impose a new rule while the
appeal process is ongoing either by citing the analysis itself
or as a 'prophylactic measure' against speculative trading
practices.
He also confirmed he would be recommending a limited comment
period of 15 days since the Commission likely won't be
fundamentally changing the constructs of a new rule.
The appeal comes in response to a decision handed down by
Judge Wilkins in favour of two industry groups;
the International Swaps and Derivatives Association and
the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
They argued the CFTC did not provide an adequate
cost-benefit analysis proving that speculative position limits
were in fact mandatory under Dodd-Frank's statutory language.
A position limit "caps the maximum number of derivatives
contracts to purchase (long) or sell (short) a commodity that an
individual trader or group of traders may own during a given
period," according to the ISDA/SIFMA lawsuit.
The original rule-making was disparaged by commodities
market participants who felt limits would be harmful to the
market.
"Limiting positions along the futures curve limits the free
flow of capital and diminishes the efficiency of capital markets
and would result in higher volatility and less stability," said
Sal Gilberte, president and CIO of Vermont-based commodity
exchange-traded product provider Teucrium when the ruling was
handed down in October.
During the deliberations, 19 Senators and a committee of
Democrats from the House of Representatives wrote separately to
Judge Wilkins in support of the CFTC. The senators stated that
Dodd-Frank was "designed and intended" to make position limits
mandatory.
But Judge Wilkins disagreed, saying that the CFTC should
have done more to show the limits were mandatory.
"The agency failed to bring its expertise and experience to
bear when interpreting the statute and offered no explanation
for how its interpretation comported with the policy objectives
of the Act," he wrote in his decision.
"The Court cannot be sure that the agency will interpret the
statute in the same way and arrive at the same conclusion after
further review and cannot be sure whether a similar position
limits rule will withstand challenge under the Administrative
Procedure Act."
