NEW YORK, Nov 28 (IFR) - With the support of strong inflows
and insufficient supply, despite record issuance, emerging
market corporates have outperformed in 2012, beating most
markets across the globe and luring a broader array of investors
into an increasingly mainstream asset class.
"There's been a supply-and-demand imbalance in regard to
emerging market corporate debt," said Joyce Chang, global head
of emerging markets and credit research at JP Morgan. "There has
been too much money chasing too few assets."
Indeed, EM credit has been a clear winner this year. JP
Morgan's NEXGEM frontier market index posted a year-to-date
total return of 20.3% as of November 16, the EMBIG 16.0%, and
the corporate CEMBI Broad 12.2%.
In contrast, US high-yield and investment-grade markets
delivered 12.2% and 9.7%, respectively, while EM equities eked
out 5.8% over the same period, according to JP Morgan.
Such performance, as well as the improving credit quality of
regions like Latin America, has lured an increasingly broader
group of investors.
"This was the year when investors had to say 'we have to
look at emerging markets because we have nowhere else to look',"
said Chang.
Sovereign wealth funds, along with other crossover
investors, such as European pension funds, were in hot pursuit
of EM credit in 2012, but US pension funds "missed the boat"
after buying one too many underperforming EM equity trades, said
Chang.
With US$4.7trn in assets under management, sovereign wealth
funds were "big players" and had sought safe, but
higher-yielding names, such as Brazilian oil company Petrobras
, which could still offer 100bp over US comps, she
noted.
With the buyside still seeking safety in liquid blue-chip
names, investment-grade ones have been the predominant issuers
in the EM universe this year, accounting for about 80% of new
supply in 2012.
In October, the market capitalisation of the EM corporate
bond market hit US$1trn, making it larger than the sovereign
EMBI and securing its place as this year's dominant hard
currency asset.
The EM corporate index is also looking more like the EMBI
with 70% of total debt high grade and 30% high yield, versus two
years ago when the breakdown was 50% high-grade and 50%
high-yield.
"It has become a more mainstream investment-grade class,"
said Chang. "This was the year that EM cemented itself as an
investment-grade investor class."
Gross supply from EM corporate, including issuers still
making the rounds among investors, has hit US$310bn year to
date, with JP Morgan predicting about US$280.6bn for 2013.
Net supply after accounting for amortisations and coupon
payments reached US$253.9bn versus an estimated US$227.3bn for
next year.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......