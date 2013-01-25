NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The US asset-backed securities
(ABS) market took a back seat this week to better-yielding
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized
loan obligations (CLOs), as investors continue to search for
returns in an ultra-low rate environment.
Investors were treated to a host of CMBS deals, including a
US$2.52bn transaction from hotel chain Extended Stay, the
largest CMBS deal since the credit crisis.
The size of the deal helped take the spotlight off ABS, and
caused some prime auto deals to take longer to close than usual.
"The big surprise this week was how focused investors were
on yield," said one ABS banker.
The two top triple A rated tranches on the Extended Stay
deal with average lives of 1.81 years were shown with guidance
of one-month Libor plus 90 basis points (bp) area and 80bp area
respectively. Both tranches tightened by 10bp at pricing to 80bp
and 70bp, respectively.
In the CLO market, Wells Fargo priced a more than US$516m
Octagon Investment Partners XV deal that included a 5.87-year
triple A tranche paying a spread of Libor plus 129bp.
Those prices are well above the current meager spreads on
primary prime auto receivables-backed ABS. At least six other
CLOs priced during the week and investors displayed price
sensitivity to more conventional ABS deals.
Hyundai, for example, had to work hard to garner attention
for its first appearance in the US ABS market in 2013 through
Citigroup (structuring lead), Barclays, HSBC and RBC.
The auto-maker priced a US$1.488bn Hyundai Auto Receivables
Trust 2013-A (HART 2013-A) transaction that took longer than
usual to get completed.
"Both the Honda deal last week and the Hyundai deal this
week achieved the levels and the size they were looking for but
it just took more time (than it had over the last nine months)
to get investors to pay attention to the ABS deals when they are
buying higher yielding assets in the same week," said a senior
banker.
In the latest Hyundai deal, the triple A slices consisted of
average lives of 1.15, 2.35 and 3.52-years, respectively.
Pricing spreads were set in line with guidance at EDSF plus 8bp,
interpolated swaps plus 13bp and interpolated swaps plus 16bp.
The transaction was however increased in size from an
initial US$1.313bn.
The last offering from the issuer was the US$1.5bn HART
2012-C series, which priced on October 10 2012. The triple A
notes offered similar tenors and were stamped at EDSF plus 7bp,
interpolated swaps plus 12bp and interpolated swaps plus 20bp --
indicating pricing has ticked up slightly.
Meanwhile, JP Morgan (structuring lead) and RBC priced the
first credit card transaction from the Capital One Multi-Asset
Execution Trust (COMET) since June 2009.
The US$750m COMET 2013-A1 consisted of a triple A rated
(S&P/Fitch) 2.96-year tranche, which priced in line with
guidance at interpolated swaps plus 15bp.
The COMET 2009-A2 series consisted of a triple A rated
1.997-year slice that printed at EDSF plus 150bp.
"The class A (2013-1) notes' structure has not changed from
that of the previous class A (2009-2) notes issued out of this
trust," said an S&P report on the deal.
Barclays was the sole lead on the 144a/Reg S US$300m
Nationstar Agency Advance Funding Trust Advance Receivables
Backed Notes, Series 2013-T1 & 2013-T2.
The collateral consisted of servicer advance receivables
made on Freddie Mac-backed US residential mortgage loans. S&P
was the sole agency to rate the deal.
The credit enhancement included over-collateralization, a
reserve fund and the discount factor used to determine the price
paid for the receivables.
The triple A rated 2.04-year slice in the 2013-T1 series was
priced with a yield of 1%, a coupon of 0.997% and a dollar price
of US$99.99811. The 2.04-year double A tranche printed with a
yield of 1.25%, a coupon of 1.246% and a dollar price of
US$99.99843.
The triple A rated 5.04-year class from the 2013-T2 series
was priced at a yield of 1.90%, a coupon of 1.892% and a price
of US$99.99740. The double A piece printed with a yield of
2.50%, a coupon of 2.487% and price of US$99.99947.
Citigroup also priced the US$437.5m 144A/Reg S Nelnet (NSLT)
2013-1 FFELP student loan transaction. The triple A rated
6.56-year slice was priced at par with a coupon and pricing
spread of one-month Libor plus 60bp. The 15.24-year single A
plus tranche was priced with a coupon of one-month Libor plus
150bp, a discount margin of one-month Libor plus 280bp and
US$83.951954.
Broadly it was a slow issuance week with only US$3bn issued
versus US$10bn in the previous week.
Next week's volume could drop off even more, at least in the
first half, as most market professionals will be in Las Vegas
for the key industry event of the year, the American
Securitization Forum 2013.
