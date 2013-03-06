NEW YORK, March 6 (IFR) - Investors looking to escape the
current frothiness in the US high-yield market should look for
better returns in Europe, where there is still some value on
offer despite the prevailing political and economic risks.
"The nascent recovery in the US will continue to support a
great rotation into equities, whereas low growth and low
inflation mean credit is still the sweet spot in Europe," said
Alberto Gallo, head of European Macro Credit research at RBS in
a recent report.
Low valuations, the use of leverage for M&A and LBO
activity, and the re-emergence of risky instruments like PIKs
and covenant-lite bonds are all clear signs that US credit is
overvalued and approaching bubble-like conditions, said Gallo.
"In Europe, credit remains attractive, as valuations offer
more."
European high-yield bonds trade wider than their US
counterparts despite fewer defaults, better average ratings, a
lower risk of rising rates and still-strong technicals.
"We remain long credit and long high-yield, although hedging
instability in Italy and Spain," he said.
The European high-yield market has grown by over 150 percent
over the past five years - a growth rate faster than anything in
the history of the European or US markets, according to Andrew
Sheets, head of European credit strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"Oddly, this growth happened despite widespread economic
deleveraging and a marked improvement in market credit quality,"
Sheets says.
UK-based Morgan Stanley strategists continue to have a
modest overweight on European high-yield, both outright and
relative to the US high-yield market.
"We think credit in Europe will post stronger total returns
than the US in 2013, in part due to a weaker economic
environment supporting lower rates," says Sheets.
Meanwhile, European Double B bonds look particularly cheap
on a spread basis versus their US counterparts.
"On a relative value basis, it's also more of a question
about how you view the economies of each region," says Andrew
Lake, head of high-yield at Mirabaud Asset Management.
"Double Bs in the US are trading very tight, and are
therefore more vulnerable to a move wider in US Treasuries,
while in Europe, we are still mired in recession and are perhaps
less at risk from rising rates."
The different economic outlooks have also prompted some
investors to distinguish between cyclicals and non-cyclicals.
"In the US, cyclicals should do better," Lake says. "Even
Triple Cs could do well in a stronger environment. The next
opportunity in Europe will be spotting when the economy starts
to turn."
But as long as Europe's economy continues to teeter on the
edge of recession, and sovereign-led systemic risk dominates the
headlines, the European high-yield market will still be a risk
too far for some.
"The European speculative-grade market is less liquid and
prone to more volatility than the US market," said one
investor. "I'm not sure we would be in the camp of buying in
this market."
