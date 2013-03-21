NEW YORK, March 21 (IFR) - United States Steel rolled its
maturity stack last week with a two-part sale of evenly-sized
convertible bonds (CBs) and high-yield debt.
As a well known issuer in both markets, the steelmaker
aimed and achieved pin-point pricing on the financing, which
helps pre-fund the US$862.5m of 4% CBs that come due next May.
The CB, which was structured as a six-year security with
four years of call protection, was targeted toward outright
investors from the outset.
Such an orientation and the crowding out of technical buyers
is not dissimilar to other recent new issues but was even more
pronounced in this instance, highlighting the high costs of
hedging out both equity and credit risk.
JP Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
launched a one-day bookbuild Wednesday morning on a US$250m CB
against price talk of 2.5%-3% and 27.5%-32.5% on the coupon and
conversion premium, respectively.
The concurrent US$250m eight-year non-call four bonds were
talked in the range of 6.75%-6.875%, providing a credit
benchmark.
The marketing effort ended with the company pricing an
upsized US$275m CB at 2.75% and 30%, and US$275m of high-yield
bonds at 6.875%.
The deal is significant in several ways.
Pricing of the high-yield bond provided a benchmark credit
for the CB, not atypical on such dual-tranche transactions.
What was unusual is that the cost of hedging credit risk via
credit default swaps is materially higher than what was implied
on the high-yield bonds.
The costs of shorting the company's equity are also
prohibitively expensive. As of February 28 there were 36.9m US
Steel shares on loan, roughly 25% of the company's float and
equal to five days of trading volume. That could quickly dry up
in a cyclical name like US Steel, causing the costs of hedging
to dramatically spike.
"This has been a tight borrow over time," said one CB
originator. "Leading up to the transaction we were consistently
thinking about marketing to outright. Having said that the list
of institutions that hold the existing convertible are a who's
who of our market. Part of the marketing is to try to convince
them to swap into the new deal."
Loomis Sayles (outright), AQR Capital Management (hedge
fund), OakTree Capital Management (both), Calamos Advisors
(outright), and JP Morgan Asset Management (outright), are the
top five holders of US Steel's 4% CBs, according to Thomson
Reuters' data.
Given that the 4s are deep out-of-the-money, those investors
may very well have been inclined to roll-in cash they are likely
to receive into a more balanced security.
And while US Steel has plenty of liquidity, including
US$570m of cash and bank-facility availability that pushed total
liquidity to US$2.4bn at end 2012, it makes sense to term out
borrowings and preserve that liquidity.
It is all the better that it was able to do so at lower cash
costs, and with long-term holders. Highlighting the outright
orientation,
US Steel shares fell just 1% to US$19.45 over the marketing
period. Versus a share price of US$19.85, 2% above reference,
the new 2.75% CBs were quoted Thursday at 102.375-102.875.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......