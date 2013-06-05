NEW YORK, June 5 (IFR) - High-yield issuers have largely remained on the fence this week as broader volatility continues to put downward pressure on the market.

With 10-year Treasury yields trading in a 2.08%-2.13% range on Wednesday, market players were focused on economic data in an effort to determine what the Federal Reserve is likely to do with its stimulus program.

"Obviously, what people are worried about is the potential for the Fed to go into tapering mode," said Ben Burton, managing director in leveraged finance syndicate at Barclays.

Against that background, Friday's US jobs report will be a key focus, he said.

The high-yield market has widened a full 96 basis points to 5.91% since setting a record low yield-to-worst of 4.95% on May 9, according to the Barclays high-yield index.

The riskier end of the spectrum has widened even further, with the yield-to-worst on Barclays Triple C index hitting 7.98% on Tuesday, 127bp wider than the 6.71% level recorded on May 9. Total returns for May were -0.58% while the month-to-date returns for June are similar at -0.50%.

"The impact on the high-yield market is a modest but healthy repricing," said Burton. "We had gone to yields that were arguably unsustainable."

Still, following the dramatic widening the market has seen significant redemptions in recent days, as investors trying to time the market take money out of the system.

There were roughly USD800m of redemptions in the market on Tuesday, according to sources, with managers engaging in T+zero settlement trades, instead of the more typical T+3 days, to get cash more quickly to fund the redemptions.

Investors said there was also a greater-than-usual number of bid-wanted-in-competition (BWIC) lists.

"At the beginning of this sell-off, ETFs were selling to dealers and dealers were willing to take on the risk," said one investor. "But today is the first day we're seeing a lot of BWICs, which means the dealers are not willing to buy from ETFs anymore. That definitely is a sign of market weakness."

"The market is rolling over," a trader confirmed. "The pain of summer has begun."

DAY-BY-DAY

Market participants are now waiting for the high-yield market to stabilize before getting back in, with some suggesting that a 6% average yield would be an attractive entry point from a valuation standpoint.

In this environment, issuers are assessing the market daily.

"A lot of opportunistic issuers are now doing daily go, no-go calls," said Burton. "The primary market is slow because the secondary market is repricing. Beyond that, issuers are coming to terms with the fact that they don't have access to the record low yields that they did a couple of week ago."

Bankers said a deal that could have been done two weeks ago at 4.5% may now be pushed out to 5.25% or 5.5% -- or even wider -- which will cause more opportunistic issuers to keep to the sidelines.

However, there are others that may decide to go now instead of running the risk of further spread-widening if the Fed does decide to taper its stimulus program.

While activity has slowed dramatically, the high-yield market is still open.

Eleven issuers have launched deals this week, but the vast majority are roadshow offerings to allow for full marketing. Drive-bys are uncommon in volatile markets.

Epicor Software was an outlier in that respect, and also in bringing a more aggressive PIK toggle structure despite the choppy conditions.

It paid up to do so.

The software company hit the market with a USD400m five-year non-call 1.5 senior PIK toggle notes offering (at low Caa2/CCC+ ratings) that was brought forward a day to price Monday evening after launching that morning.

That issue, upsized from USD350m, priced at 9% (cash coupon)/9.75% (PIK) at a dollar price of 98 to yield 9.51%. It was quoted up about a point in the aftermarket.

The 9.51% yield was wider than original expectations heard in the low to mid 8% at 99 which would have yielded around 8.5%-8.75%.

Another investor heard whispers at 9% at 100, for a yield of 9% and said that had the deal priced two weeks ago, it definitely could have come inside of 9%.

Sources away from the underwriters said the deal was in the works for a few months and had been heavily pre-marketed with a group of investors already lined up. The juicy 9.5% level also appealed to investors in their quest for yield. BofA Merrill, Credit Suisse and RBC led the issue.

Epicor originally attempted to price an even more aggressive zero coupon note offering in November 2012, also to fund an equity distribution, but this issue was withdrawn.

That deal launched as a USD340m five-year non-call one senior discount offering that was heard whispered around 10% or 10.50%, one investor recounted. But poor market conditions -- caused by new issue fatigue combined with an Obama Presidential win -- forced the issuer to bench the deal.

Epicor was not alone in mid-November, as a host of others also delayed including Eldorado Gold, Bombardier, BlueScope Steel, and Rex Energy.

This week's issue was considered less aggressive as a contingent cash pay pay-in-kind toggle offering, meaning the company is required to make cash coupon payments if it is able to. The withdrawn offering was structured as a straight PIK note, with no cash pay at any time.

Other issuers expected later this week include Warren Resources, Intergen N.V, Jack Cooper Holdings, Hot Topic, SemGroup, Approach Resources, Sanchez Energy and Quicksilver Resources.

Hot Topic and SemGroup are event-driven financings, with the companies using proceeds from their offerings to fund acquisitions, while the remaining are using proceeds mainly to refinance existing debt.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......