NEW YORK, June 7 (IFR) - A reasonable May payrolls number
failed to wipe out the pain suffered by borrowers and their
underwriters this week, which saw the first pulled deal since
January, dwindling order book sizes, a blowout of new issue
concessions and a change in the kind of credit buyers want.
Secondary bond spreads languished on Friday after the May
non-farm payrolls report came right on the nail at 175,000 jobs
added. Nerves were further frayed as the 10-year Treasury yield
continued to climb on Friday afternoon.
"Who knows what the market will be like?" said one syndicate
manager at a major bond house about next week. "You just cannot
say 'the payroll number was in line with expectations, great!
Let's go!."
The lack of confidence followed the sell-side's misreading
of the market last Monday, when issuers like EMC Corp
and RBS had to back out spreads at launch. RBS had to
pay 30 basis points in new issue concession. Triple B-rated
Petrofac pulled its benchmark offering of five and 10-year
notes.
The investment-grade market suffered its first outflow of
funds this week in six months, a clear response to concerns
about rising interest rates as the Fed orchestrates an exit from
QE.
Those outflows have dampened the appetite of mutual funds,
the sector of the investor universe that has seen the greatest
growth in the past few years and now accounts for 30-45% of new
issue allocations, according to credit strategists.
"Mutual funds have played a large role in the syndicate
process in the past year or so and it may not be the case that
we can count on them to do so over the next six months if rates
continue to back up," said Jason Shoup, head of investment grade
credit strategy at Citigroup.
That means a complete change in the new issue market from
what it was like in the first six months of this year.
"It will take some time - if we ever do - to go back to the
issuance market of a month or two ago. Not when everyone is so
laser-focused on rates and the Fed and the prospect of rates
going higher," said Shoup.
Only a few weeks ago, investors were looking for product
with some yield and were snapping up bank capital securities and
weak Triple-Bs.
Quality issuers rated Single-A and higher trading at tight
spreads were less sought-after in the first five months of the
year and had to offer some concession to get a strong order
book.
