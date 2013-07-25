NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - Credit asset management and
advisory firm Cairn Capital is the latest adherent to an online
social network, DealVector, which calls itself the LinkedIn for
structured finance transactions.
The user-generated site offers all types of deal
participants in fixed-income transactions the chance to connect
anonymously - something that is quite valuable in an industry
where information and knowledge can create a competitive
advantage.
"We're the Match.com for the buyside," said Mike Manning,
the co-founder and CEO of the company which went live earlier
this year. The site offers an online venue for participants in
all types of securitized deals to share important information
while maintaining their privacy.
"Our site is about increasing transparency in the market.
This is a way for participants to share information, or concerns
about issuers, or for investors to seek out a particular asset
to purchase in order to grow their position.
"Or perhaps they want to seek other investors on the same
deal to form investor committees or get a vote, while avoiding
unintended information leakage," he said.
Cairn subscribed to the platform earlier this month, joining
Eton Park Capital, Pine River Capital, Tetragon Financial Group,
Perella Weinberg, the Lehman Brothers estate, and service
provider Guggenheim Partners, to name a few of DealVector's
recent clients. Several financial guarantee insurers are
interested as well.
"Finding holders in the fixed income and alternative asset
markets has historically been extremely difficult since there
are much fewer disclosure requirements than in the equities
market," says Greg Larson, a senior vice president of
Allison-Williams Company, a Minneapolis-based investment bank
that subscribed to DealVector.
"But there are times where it is critically important for
the involved parties to be able to communicate. Restructurings
and recapitalizations, for example, require negotiations among
existing holders and new capital providers. If they can't find
each other, the restructuring can't happen. I am hopeful that
new technologies like DealVector will help solve a real pain
point in this market."
The platform is mainly targeting investors in new and legacy
collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and collateralized debt
obligations (CDOs), but is also focusing on legacy residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions.
In fact, a so-called "representation and warranty" query was
recently added to the site, referring to the legal documentation
in soured legacy RMBS deals that was supposed to protect bond
investors.
"This is a more efficient way for RMBS investors in legacy
deals to get together to enforce their rights," Manning said,
comparing it with the expensive full-page Wall Street Journal
ads that companies such as CXA Corporation posted late last year
to try to get investors to join its investigation into possible
rep and warranty breaches.
"That's not an efficient way to find people."
"Inability to communicate means a loss of efficiency in
these markets," he told IFR. "DealVector allows investors to
find the needle in the haystack without alerting the entire
haystack."
Confidentiality is a top priority for the site. Participants
are given a numeric ID and do not post their entire portfolios;
they are only identified to other participants via two
"vectors": the role of the person, and the particular deal that
is being discussed.
Dave Jefferds, the co-founder and COO, hopes that the CLO
industry will use DealVector to make the rejuvenated asset class
more "resilient, smarter, and nimble."
"When things went south and you had repricings, the
inability of people to connect during the last crisis proved to
be a real problem," he said.
"What can make CLO 2.0 more resilient is better
connectivity. We're hoping that managers on new CLOs will begin
to bake DealVector into the fabric of what they are doing: it's
one great way for the collateral manager to reach holders."
