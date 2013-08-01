(Removes erroneous reference to convexity in 16th paragraph)
By Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - A record USD75.773bn of new
issuance was placed by investment-grade borrowers in July, and
if the building pipeline for August is any indication, it
appears syndicate bankers will be lucky to enjoy any lazy days
of summer this season.
Volume for the month surpasses the previous July record of
USD71.875bn set last year, according to IFR Markets data, which
includes investment-grade emerging market issuance.
It stands in stark contrast to the average USD37.38bn of
issuance recorded for the month of July in the years spanning
2004 to 2011.
"It certainly took us by surprise," said one syndicate
manager. "We were initially expecting something like USD40bn or
USD45bn at the beginning of the month."
The pace is showing no signs of slowing with a flurry of
issuers expected to tap the market on Thursday to take advantage
of a 10 basis point drop in the 10-year Treasury yield to 2.58%.
That was prompted by the FOMC's post monthly meeting
statement in which policymakers said they expected to maintain
their highly accommodative stance.
"We'll see some deals probably tomorrow, and we expect it to
stay pretty busy right up until the last week of August," said
the manager.
A survey of 10 syndicate desks found August estimates ranged
from US$45bn to US$62bn, most of which will be squeezed into the
first few weeks of the month.
Issuers are also looking to get ahead of any potentially
gloomy July employment news, when the government releases its
non-farm payrolls number on Friday.
"If the number is much bigger than expected, then you could
see the 10-year (Treasury) push to a new range and reset at
3.00%, " said one banker.
BOUNCING BACK
July's extraordinary comeback from June's meltdown was
driven by a staggering USD45.5bn of issues by names in the
Financial Institutions Group (FIG), accounting for about 60% of
total issuance. FIG issuers followed the advice they gave to
their borrowing clients and pounced on investor demand as rates
traded in a 2.5%-2.75% range.
Short-dated fixed and floating-rate bonds dominated, as
would be expected in a rising rate environment, when investors
tend to favor short-duration product.
A full 54 of the 95 tranches brought this month had tenors
of five years or less. Three-year paper was the most prevalent,
with 26 tranches worth US$21.725bn, followed by 22 tranches of
five-year paper amounting to US$17bn.
Corporate issuers have demonstrated their awareness of
investors' floating-rate mandates, with FRN issuance accounting
for about 32% of the total supply in July - the highest
percentage tally for FRNs in the year so far.
The big surprise was the proliferation of 30-year offerings
- 12 tranches in July - which were among the best performing
deals in the after-market.
Demand for 30-year paper is usually muted in a rising
interest rate environment, but an avalanche of money from
insurance companies, pension funds and other players at the long
end poured into the market to pick up higher yielding bonds
following the June selloff.
"The order sizes from insurance companies and pension funds
materially increased," said one source. "Before the June
selloff, I'd say these kinds of names would make up say 25% of a
book, and now it's closer to 35-40%."
That 30-year demand was supplemented by a strong overnight
bid out of Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, as insurance companies in
Asia increasingly sought out long-dated dollar paper.
Demand will continue for 30-year bonds, and bankers are
hearing more issuers in the wings with plans to lock in
long-dated funding at still historically low levels, while
players at the long end are still starved of supply.
The strong aftermarket performance has further bolstered
demand.
Healthcare company Wellpoint's US$600m 2044s, issued
at 145bp on Tuesday, were 4bp tighter today. Supermarket chain
Kroger's US$400m 2043s priced at 155bp on July 18, were
7bp tighter and oilfield services company Halliburton's
US$900m 2043s priced at 110bp were trading 5bp tighter.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Additional reporting by John
Balassi and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Ciara Linnane)