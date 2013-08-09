NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - Codelco's annual visit to the
international debt markets fell flat this week after investors
pushed back despite a comparatively generous concession for the
cost-sensitive copper producer.
A modest US$1.4bn book on a US$750m 10-year meant that the
Chilean blue chip had to sacrifice size for pricing,
underscoring the new reality in LatAm DCM, said bankers.
Along with the broader retreat from EM, credit-specific
concerns have weighed on the borrower as it balances higher
capex needs with lower copper prices in the face of slower
Chinese growth.
Rating agencies have taken opposing views on the credit. S&P
raised its rating several notches to AA- last Monday, citing the
state-controlled entity's closer links with the government. Yet,
just the previous week Moody's put the A1 credit on negative
watch, saying that falling copper prices were exerting further
downside risks.
For a borrower used to negative new-issue concessions, the
20bp afforded to investors on initial thoughts of 187.5bp over
Treasuries may have appeared generous.
Yet, the new-issue premiums and a spread of about 87.5bp to
the sovereign, failed to excite the buyside's imagination and
left leads sticking to that number, first with official guidance
of 187.5bp (plus/minus 2.5bp) and then with final pricing of
99.864, a coupon of 4.5% and yield of 4.517%.
Like several other new issues, Codelco's bonds have sunk
below reoffer and were trading wider at 193bp-191bp post-sale.
"It is a new market," said one syndicate official.
It is telling that the standard squeeze lower - in this case
just 2.5bp - never unfolded and that final pricing marked the
blue chip's highest yield in recent years.
"I am surprised with Codelco," said a rival banker. "It
gives pause [for thought]."
The deal lured more than 120 accounts, with demand coming
largely from the Americas (85%) followed by Europe (10%) and
Asia (5%). Fund managers took 60%, insurance and pension funds
20%, financials and private banks 5%, and hedge funds and other
investors 10%.
While drawing broad conclusions from any single issue may be
a stretch, Codelco is a convenient example of how pricing
dynamics have changed for the region's blue chips.
Codelco's high-water mark occurred last year when it managed
to lock in its tightest yields to date on a 10/30s issue,
despite negative new-issue concessions.
At the time, it generated a US$10bn-plus book before
printing a 3% 2022 to yield 3.157%, or 165bp over, and a 4.25%
2042 to yield 4.398%, or 170bp. Those 2022s were trading at
anywhere between 165bp and 168bp on a G-spread basis ahead of
the new deal.
EYE-POPPING YIELD
It is worth noting too that the 30-year was tight to the new
10-year. The Chilean company has not come that wide since 2009
when tumbling equity markets, a downgrade from Moody's and
weaker copper prices had the borrower paying an eye-popping
yield of 7.759%, or 537.5bp over for the same tenor.
Codelco's experience adds fodder to DCM bankers' arguments
that borrowers should tap now and lock in still attractive
yields before the inevitable back-up in US rates occurs.
The senior unsecured bonds are rated A1/AA-/A+
(negative/stable/stable) and were sold under a 144A/Reg S format
with no reg rights. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and
Mitsubishi were leads.