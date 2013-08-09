LONDON, Aug 9 (RLPC) - The declining use of amortising debt
for large European leveraged deals, a feature symptomatic of
bull market conditions that maximises underwriters'
profitability, is sidelining participant banks and creating a
two-tier banking system.
A 635m euros buyout loan backing Pamplona Capital
Management's acquisition of French funeral firm OGF is the
latest deal to opt out of using a Term Loan A, instead
restricting the structure to a 575m euros Term Loan B and a 60m
euros revolver.
OGF's loans, which have been underwritten by Goldman Sachs
and JP Morgan, may draw in some participant banks on the
revolver and TLB, but the expectation is that this will be
limited to OGF's relationship banks, given the size of the
revolver and the absence of a TLA.
TLAs have traditionally been added to debt financings in
order to lure participant banks into a deal through tickets and
fees when there is a large revolver that underwriters need to
sell. A TLA also makes it easier for a deal to pass credit
committees as there is a clear plan for leverage reduction via
amortisation payments.
Since companies rarely draw down on revolvers they are
opting to take smaller facilities, meaning that underwriters
have less risk and do not have the same pressure to bring in
participant banks, making TLAs redundant and maximising profits
for the lead banks.
ATTRACTIVE STRUCTURE
Borrowers are attracted to the revolver/TLB structure as a
way of keeping more cash in the business; the greater cashflow,
in the absence of amortisation payments, enables them to stretch
leverage multiples further.
"On significant-sized transactions, the presence of a TLA
means giving away chunky fees and diluting underwriters'
returns. An all-TLB structure also benefits borrowers as there
is greater cashflow, more flexibility and an ability to sustain
higher leverage," said a senior leveraged finance banker.
IK Investment Partners' German fire safety firm Minimax
Viking also avoided amortising debt on an 800m euros dividend
recapitalisation, which includes a 630m euros-equivalent TLB, a
revolver and a guarantee facility. The company is refinancing
its 2006 LBO debt and 2009 merger debt, both of which had TLAs.
German publisher Springer Science+Business Media declined to
include a TLA for its buyout financing, which included a
covenant-lite 1.97bn euros dual-denominated TLB and a 150m euros
revolver, as well as private subordinated debt.
"Once a new trick is tried on one deal, bankers seem to
think it's the market norm. Just because Springer was
covenant-lite and had no TLA, the rest followed suit," an
investor said. "After covenant-lite, or covenant-loose with
aggressive headroom, removing a TLA is the next step."
While investors are pleased with the increase in TLBs on
offer, with larger deals opting to move away from amortising
debt, participant banks have been sidelined to the mid-market
and smaller, less liquid deals.
The continuance of this trend threatens a two-tier banking
system in the European leveraged finance market - one that sees
a small group of larger banks dominate the bigger deals,
excluding participant banks that are then restricted to smaller
deals with a quasi-club structure.
"Participant banks structured and positioned themselves out
of the market by trying to take on an arranging role and
refusing to do other banks' deals - which made the participant
bank market too unreliable," the senior banker said.