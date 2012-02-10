Feb 10 (IFR) - CIT Group has taken the biggest step
yet to break free of its junk-rating shackles, winning kudos
from the market as it prepares to pay off the last of its
bankruptcy debt.
The fallen-angel finance house is fast-tracking a plan to
pay off USD4bn of 7% Series A notes in March -- instantly making
its capital structure largely unsecured.
Capping a two-year odyssey that has seen them eliminate or
refinance USD22bn in debt costing as much as 13%, CIT
will pay off those last Series A notes thanks to a USD3.25bn
secured high-yield bond offering last week.
"We believe the redemption of the Series A should provide a
multi-notch ratings catalyst," said Jesse Rosenthal, a specialty
finance credit strategist at CreditSights, who thinks the
agencies have lagged in their recognition of CIT's initiatives,
such as diversifying its funding to include deposits.
"We think a big bank refinancing should finally shame the
agencies into making a more material move in the ratings," said
Rosenthal.
"The progress CIT has made has not been in the most
favorable of economic conditions, or on the back of the most
bullish of systemic risk backdrops. So CIT has earned some
respect at this point."
All of CIT's Series C secured high-yield bonds, as well as a
secured $2bn revolver, have fall-away lien covenants that free
up the assets securing them once the Series A notes disappear.
Then it will only have a small amount of encumbered assets
tied to various securitizations, making at least its capital
structure look more like the investment-grade financial it's
determined to become by 2013.
"CIT crashed and burned -- and now they are back," said
David Knutson, a bank analyst at Legal & General Investment
Management Americas.
"Their factoring business is certainly world class, and
their middle-market finance businesses are primed to do better
than most other banks and financial companies."
COSTLY DEBT GONE
Getting rid of the enormously expensive debt to bring down
funding costs and boost finance margins was a top priority when
CEO and Chairman John Thain was brought on board in 2010.
Once the biggest independent commercial lender in the United
States, CIT fell victim to the subprime crisis and filed for
bankruptcy in 2009.
Under Thain's tenure, however, it has reduced its cost of
funding to 4.28% from almost 6%, not just by paying down debt
but by also diversifying its source of funds to include
deposits, now being collected by CIT Bank Online, and moving as
many business platforms as it can into the CIT Bank.
Its net finance margin (which excludes Fresh Start
Accounting impacts and debt-prepayment costs) has
correspondingly increased from 1.41% in the first quarter of
2010 to 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2011. CIT is striving for
a 3-4% margin.
On the capital side it has also boosted liquidity and
capital adequacy ratios well beyond what it really needs to
have, with USD8.4bn of cash and short-term investments at the
end of 2011 and 19% Tier 1 Capital at the parent.
The next big step will be to remove its Written Agreement
with the Fed. CIT claims it has satisfied all of the outstanding
items in the agreement, and it's expected the Fed will sign off
on it sometime this year.
Analysts expect CIT to consider acquisitions and share
buybacks once it has removed the Agreement from its to-do list.
Once the Series A redemption is completed, the rest of 2012
will be free for CIT to further reduce its cost of funding by
increasing deposits and refinancing its Series C bonds.
Morgan Stanley analysts are expecting deposits to make up
30% of CIT's funding mix in 2013, versus 16% in the fourth
quarter of last year.
The bank's recent issue of $1.5bn 4.75% 2015s and $1.75bn
5.5% 2019s put CIT pricing somewhere between a triple-B and a
double-B credit.
Morgan Stanley analysts are expecting CIT to refinance
previous Series C debt issues to get a similar blended 5.15%
rate. Once it gets an investment-grade rating, it could then
refinance again to get rates down to the Triple-B level. CIT is
currently rated B2/B plus.
STILL WORK TO DO
Although achievements to date are cited by both Moody's and
S&P as necessities for rating improvement, its biggest
challenge, showing sustainable profitability, still lies ahead.
"To get an investment-grade rating, I expect they will have
to show profitability on a consistent and robust basis, because
the last few quarters have been lumpy, given the cost of
redeeming debt and focusing on capital adequacy," said Jody
Lurie, corporate credit analyst at Janney Capital Markets.
CIT's funded new business volume of USD2.9bn in the fourth
quarter 2011 was 55% better than the third quarter, and 92% up
year-over-year. The bank reported increased volumes across its
corporate finance, transportation finance and vendor finance
platforms, both sequentially and versus the fourth quarter of
2010.
Net income was $34m for the fourth quarter, better than
third quarter's $29m loss.
On a core pre-tax basis, which excludes the impact of Fresh
Start Accounting and debt prepayment costs, CIT generated $140m
of core pre-tax earnings in the fourth quarter of 2011, compared
to a loss of $160m in the same period the year before.
CIT hopes to pick up market share in commercial middle
market lending, where it's shown strength -- and where it lost
ground after the bankruptcy. It's also looking to expand
business in Europe, picking up clients that European banks can
no longer service.
With the decline in funding costs and an expansion of its
loan portfolio, Morgan Stanley believes, CIT has a higher growth
profile going forward -- one that could leave its traditional
banking competitors in the dust.
"We forecast average annual EPS growth of 26% in 2013-2015
for CIT, compared to 19% at the median for our large and midcap
bank coverage," MS said.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Marc Carnegie)