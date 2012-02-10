HONG KONG, Feb 10 (IFR) - Indonesian utility Cikarang
Listrindo is taking advantage of a sudden spike in demand for
Asian high-yield bonds as it looks to replace its existing bonds
with a new financing with less restrictive covenants. On Friday,
the company was on track to successfully complete a tender offer
and simultaneous new debt offering, even as bondholders cried
foul.
Last week was the early bird date for Cikarang's tender
offer for its outstanding US$300m 9.25% senior notes due 2015.
The company was offering a price of 107.75 plus an early bird
fee of US$3 per US$100 of face value of bonds offered.
Bonds tendered will only be accepted if holders also consent
to changes in the indenture that release the company from
restrictive covenants involving acquisition of certain assets
and the maintenance of a sinking fund.
To fund the buyback and consent solicitation, Cikarang is
marketing a seven-year non-call four bullet, with preliminary
chatter pegging the yield in the 7.0%-7.5% area, though leads
Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse have not released any
official guidance yet. The company was also hoping to raise some
additional cash to pay for a new plant.
While at first glance, some analysts said the tender seemed
like a good deal, given that it offered some US$3 over the
market price of the bonds at the time, after a more careful look
investors started to make objections.
Last week, some creditors began demanding a better price and
higher threshold for approving the covenant changes.
"I have raised an objection to the company and its advisors.
The tender price set by Cikarang at 110.75 is below the
make-whole price, and as per the bond indenture, if Cikarang
wants to recall and cancel its bonds ahead of the first call
date, it has to do so at the make-whole price which is higher
than 113.00, not 110.75," said Scott Bennett, Head of Asian
Credit at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia which owns these bonds.
Cikarang is far from the first Asian issuer to launch a
voluntary tender offer below the make-whole price. However, the
terms of the tender offer reflect the dramatic improvement in
appetite for high-yield exposure.
"I told the company that I was unhappy with the tender price
and the covenant strip. However, I'm forced to consent, but I
won't participate in the new 2019 bonds unless it amends the
covenant approval threshold from majority (51%) to 75%. Many
other fund managers share my thoughts and we will boycott the
transaction unless our request is met," said Bennett.
"My thoughts are that if the new issue can't get done and
the proceeds of which will fund the 2015 buy-back, the leads
will have to come back to bond investors and ask what it takes
for us to participate so we can complete this transaction. The
answer is simple: 75% approval and the deal gets done. Everyone
goes home happy," said Bennett.
His thoughts were echoed by other accounts, including
Fidelity International. Still, one hedge-fund manager said that
the deal is likely to get done. Given the enthusiasm for
Indonesian risk - and the many precedents for the majority
approval covenant - it will not be surprising if it does, even
without a change in terms to appease these institutions.
Still, some creditors like Fidelity are taking a stand
against covenant changes, arguing that any change should require
more than a simple majority, and that investors should be
adequately compensated.
"Tender consents requiring higher thresholds is a basic
requirement for Asian high yield corporates, because the best
way to stop frivolous and deceptive consent solicitation coming
through is to raise the approval requirement. So 75% is now the
new consensus base level that we need to operate from and start
putting them on new bonds immediately," said Bryan Collins,
Fidelity's Hong Kong-based investment manager.
"If Cikarang was required to get approval from 75% of
creditors, the consent would not have gone through or it would
have been negotiated better. The consent and tender in
Cikarang's case is devised such that it is coercive in nature.
The structure is also disheartening."
But after Hong Kong developer Kerry Properties saw
books 14 times oversubscribed, it should not be hard to find
demand for some US$500m of Cikarang paper, bankers say. And no
matter how much some investors complain, if the demand is there,
Cikarang will print - with looser covenants.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai)