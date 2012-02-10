TOKYO, Feb 10 (IFR) - Loss-making Japanese D-Ram maker Elpida may be in danger of a default. At least that is what the 1,000bp trading level of Elpida's five-year credit-default swaps suggests.

The company is also reportedly in talks with a range of existing and potential funding sources to refinance its looming maturities as it senses the crunch coming. No wonder: of the Japanese firm's total debt load of ¥430bn (US$5.6bn), about ¥150bn will fall due before the end of March. In the fiscal year starting in April, maturities total ¥160bn.

The company has some money at hand to pay part of that. At the end of December 2011, Elpida posted cash of ¥97.4bn. But some of that money may already be being used to plug losses. The company reported a net loss of ¥42bn at the end of December.

The picture may soon worsen. The consensus estimated loss for the current full year is ¥117bn as sales are expected to fall 57% year on year to ¥309bn. For 2013, the current consensus net loss is at ¥25.8bn on sales of ¥361bn.

In spite of its weak cash position, the company is widely expected to redeem the ¥15bn 2.03% seven-year bond maturing on March 22. But on April 2, Elpida faces much larger maturities: a ¥67bn syndicated bank loan and a ¥10bn repayment to the state-owned Development Bank of Japan, according to Takao Matsuzaka, credit analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Nonetheless, bond investors seem to be betting that the company will find a way out of the mess. The two bonds maturing later in the year, the ¥20bn 2.10% five-year issue which comes due on November 29 and the ¥10bn 2.29% seven-year that comes due on December 7 are quoted at 90.00, which indicates many investors appear to have faith they will be redeemed in full - or almost.

If they do, the company may be out of the quagmire - those two bond maturities are the last of Elpida's public bond issues outstanding. Rating companies also remain faithful - JCR still holds the company at BBB.

BAILOUT PENDING?

The reason for such apparently blind faith, analysts said, may be expectations of a government bailout. This argument could be made based on the fact that the government is reportedly backing the merger of Renesas with Fujitsu and Panasonic's system chip operations via a state bail-out. Hence, Elpida may well again be saved by the state for the second time in three years.

"The fate of Elpida's refinancing talks depends on the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's position on renewing the 2009 bail-out plan, because any new business revitalisation plan would need to be approved by the ministry," pointed out Matsuzaka. The company has stated it hopes to reach an agreement with METI, creditor banks and the DBJ by the end of March.

But even then, the saga may not be over. Depending on the terms of the rollover of its ¥67bn in bank loans, the refinancing could become a credit restructuring event, suggested another analyst. This might allow bondholders to accelerate their bonds and could trigger the payments of CDS referencing the company.

The precedent is seen as Aiful: in January 2010, the distressed consumer finance company became the first Japanese company to hold a CDS auction after its bank debt restructuring plan was judged to be a credit event.

Elpida was spun off 10 years ago from Hitachi, NEC and Mitsubishi Electric and has never paid a dividend since its listing in 2004. That, however, has not deterred the firm from tapping the equity markets some nine times since.

