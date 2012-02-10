TOKYO, Feb 10 (IFR) - Loss-making Japanese D-Ram maker
Elpida may be in danger of a default. At least that is what the
1,000bp trading level of Elpida's five-year credit-default swaps
suggests.
The company is also reportedly in talks with a
range of existing and potential funding sources to refinance its
looming maturities as it senses the crunch coming. No wonder: of
the Japanese firm's total debt load of ¥430bn (US$5.6bn), about
¥150bn will fall due before the end of March. In the fiscal year
starting in April, maturities total ¥160bn.
The company has some money at hand to pay part of that. At
the end of December 2011, Elpida posted cash of ¥97.4bn. But
some of that money may already be being used to plug losses. The
company reported a net loss of ¥42bn at the end of December.
The picture may soon worsen. The consensus estimated loss
for the current full year is ¥117bn as sales are expected to
fall 57% year on year to ¥309bn. For 2013, the current consensus
net loss is at ¥25.8bn on sales of ¥361bn.
In spite of its weak cash position, the company is widely
expected to redeem the ¥15bn 2.03% seven-year bond maturing on
March 22. But on April 2, Elpida faces much larger maturities: a
¥67bn syndicated bank loan and a ¥10bn repayment to the
state-owned Development Bank of Japan, according to Takao
Matsuzaka, credit analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets.
Nonetheless, bond investors seem to be betting that the
company will find a way out of the mess. The two bonds maturing
later in the year, the ¥20bn 2.10% five-year issue which comes
due on November 29 and the ¥10bn 2.29% seven-year that comes due
on December 7 are quoted at 90.00, which indicates many
investors appear to have faith they will be redeemed in full -
or almost.
If they do, the company may be out of the quagmire - those
two bond maturities are the last of Elpida's public bond issues
outstanding. Rating companies also remain faithful - JCR still
holds the company at BBB.
BAILOUT PENDING?
The reason for such apparently blind faith, analysts said,
may be expectations of a government bailout. This argument could
be made based on the fact that the government is reportedly
backing the merger of Renesas with Fujitsu and Panasonic's
system chip operations via a state bail-out. Hence, Elpida may
well again be saved by the state for the second time in three
years.
"The fate of Elpida's refinancing talks depends on the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's position on renewing
the 2009 bail-out plan, because any new business revitalisation
plan would need to be approved by the ministry," pointed out
Matsuzaka. The company has stated it hopes to reach an agreement
with METI, creditor banks and the DBJ by the end of March.
But even then, the saga may not be over. Depending on the
terms of the rollover of its ¥67bn in bank loans, the
refinancing could become a credit restructuring event, suggested
another analyst. This might allow bondholders to accelerate
their bonds and could trigger the payments of CDS referencing
the company.
The precedent is seen as Aiful: in January 2010, the
distressed consumer finance company became the first Japanese
company to hold a CDS auction after its bank debt restructuring
plan was judged to be a credit event.
Elpida was spun off 10 years ago from Hitachi, NEC and
Mitsubishi Electric and has never paid a dividend since its
listing in 2004. That, however, has not deterred the firm from
tapping the equity markets some nine times since.
(Reporting by Mia Tahara-Stubbs)