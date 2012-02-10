Feb 10 (IFR) - It was a mixed bag for Brazil's capital markets this week, as a much-hyped IPO from Brasil Travel was pulled Thursday, and a high-yield debt deal was postponed the day before expected pricing.

Tourism company Brasil Travel was meant to reopen the country's IPO market after a seven-month drought, but pulled the deal because of lack of investor interest and unfriendly market conditions. It's not a good sign and bankers fear another lacklustre year in primary issuance.

"It really is a pity, not because of the company per se, but because it represented a reopening of a market that was on fire just a few years ago," said a senior ECM banker in New York.

The turnaround in Brazil's IPO market has been dramatic. In 2007 there were 70 new listings; last year there were just 11, with many priced below the indicative range.

"There are about 30 companies with plans [though not officially filed] to go public, but this year looks like it will be not too different from 2011," said a banker in Sao Paulo.

Equity bankers' attention is now shifting to meatpacker JBS , which on Thursday announced plans via Brazil's SEC to sell shares of its dairy unit, Vigor. JBS hopes to list it on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange. In a valuation report put out by Bradesco, there was mention of a range of BRL11.35-BRL12.48 per share. No banks have been mandated yet, but a local ECM banker said Bradesco would likely be on the deal, as they published the report. Brazil's equity markets cannot afford JBS to fail.

In the debt markets, life had been proving much smoother for Brazil's corporates. But then sugar and ethanol producer Grupo Farias postponed a 7NC4 RegS/144a deal on Thursday, the day before expected pricing.

"Grupo Farias would like to thank investors for their time and constructive feedback during the recent roadshow," said a note being circulated in the market. The deal was being considered with a size up to USD300m in size.

Initial price guidance put out the day before was 12.25%-12.5%.

"We could be seeing some signs of fatigue, especially with the absolute flood of deals pouring in over the past six weeks," said a DCM banker in New York. An investor added, though, that the Grupo Farias postponement may just be company-specific.

"Often they get feedback on the roadshow, and probably got cold feet [because of it], but I think they will be back to tap the market."

Then again, plain old risk aversion could be at the heart of these hiccups in the equity and debt markets.

"What people want right now are plain vanilla deals, and companies with stories they know instead of these obscure stories," said an ECM banker in Sao Paulo.

(Joan Magee is an IFR analyst in New York)