Feb 16 (IFR) - Two casino operators are expected to test investor appetite at the lower end of the ratings scale as risk markets bounced back on Thursday morning following a two-day drop.

Upbeat U.S. data on the labor and housing sectors helped to offset a weak start in Europe after Moody's warned it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions. At midday, the high-yield CDX HY17 index was up 0.625 points at 96.875/97.

Back to the primary market and Station Casinos is tapping investors for size with an offering of USD625m six-year senior notes, rated Caa2/CCC+. Price talk of 65.0 was announced on Tuesday on the notes, which will be callable on December 31 2012 at par. The coupon rate starts at 3.65% in year 1 and then steps up each year to 3.66%, 3.67%, 4.87%, 4.87%, 7.22%, and 9.54%.

Proceeds will be used to exchange for USD625 million of term loans outstanding under its property company credit facilities. Station Casinos operates gaming and resorts in Nevada. Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners.

Creative Casinos meanwhile plans to sell USD355m (downsized from USD365m) in seven-year non-call three (originally non-call four) senior secured notes. Price talk is 12.5% area. Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Capital One Southcoast are joint books.

Proceeds will be used to fund the construction a new casino and hotel located in Lake Charles, LA.

PSS World Medical, a national distributer of medical products and professional services, this morning set price talk of 6.5% area on its upcoming USD250m 10-year non-call five senior notes, rated Ba3/BB-. Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill are joint bookrunners. Proceeds of the deal will be used to repay borrowings, partially pre-fund repayment of 3.125% convertible notes due 2014 and for general corporate purposes. Pricing is expected this afternoon.

Finally for today's supply, Core Education and Consulting Solutions is offering USD200m in five-year non-call three senior notes to be used to redeem preference shares, repay debt and for general corporate purposes. Barclays and Jefferies are joint books on the deal, which is expected around price talk of 12.5% area (including approximately two points of OID).

And this morning Singapore-based MMI International Ltd announced price talk of 8% to 8.25% on its USD300m five-year non-call three senior secured notes. Pricing of the notes, which are rated Ba3/B+/BB-, is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

