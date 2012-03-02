HONG KONG, March 2 (IFR) - Indonesia's Pertamina is
causing a stir among large asset managers with plans for a
global $1bn-$2bn deal that's expected to be announced next week.
The state-owned energy company is aiming to capitalise on
investor hunger for exposure to Asia's newest member of the
investment grade club. But the deal may touch on a thorny limit
for large US asset managers, which are not permitted to buy
bonds with high-dollar prices.
Pertamina is expected to tap the 30-year bond
issued last year and monetize a 12 point rally. The 30-year
benchmark was priced in May at 98.38 and was quoted last week at
111.00. The company is also expected to create a new 10-year
bond.
"Generally tapping is not a welcome enterprise and to reopen
a seasoned issue which is now over six months old is even worse
and would just be really poor form," said the manager for a
large US asset manager in Hong Kong.
"They would be better advised to do a new issue, do a
15-year issue or some such, and build a curve. Don't come in and
disrupt the investors who have supported you in the last issue."
Not long ago, these same funds would have cared little if
Pertamina chose to reopen a high-priced 2041 or do a new one.
But the upgrade to investment grade by Indonesia and its ensuing
inclusion into IG indices forces some of these funds to take any
new sovereign or quasi-sovereign debt from the country.
That has widened the investor base, allowing Pertamina to
print bigger issue sizes and narrow spreads. Funds tend to
prefer more liquid bonds, and would rather have a $2bn 30-year
bond instead of two $1bn ones. But the steep run-up in the price
of Pertmina's bonds has left them with the problem of the cash
price.
To be sure, holding on to the old, higher coupon may attract
certain sets of investors. But the higher cash outlay could put
off others.
"An issue at par would be at a lower coupon, it will be
favourable to the issuer as well," said the fund manager.
That seems to be the case. While the talk that Pertamina
could return to the long end pushed its bonds lower last week,
on Thursday they were still being quoted at 110.35, or a yield
of 5.75%.
That means it could price a new deal with a coupon in the
5.75% area, or 75bp lower than the 6.5% on the outstanding bond.
That alone would save the company $225m over the life of a $1bn
bond.
But those who are not constrained by statutory limitations
would not only like to be able to buy more of the high-coupon
bond and enjoy the juicy carry, they would like a more liquid
benchmark.
"There is not enough supply of the 2041s in the market,"
said a trader in Singapore.
In May last year, Pertamina sold $500m of 30-year bonds that
priced just four days after it raised $1bn in a 10-year bond
offering. Citigroup, Credit Suisse and HSBC were the bookrunners
on both those transactions.
The smaller size of the 30-year offering has at times kept
the same large asset managers away from them. Last year, as
volatility spiked, investors were deliberately buying only bonds
with at least $1bn outstanding. These more liquid securities
allowed them to jump ship quickly when needed.
This time it seems that the new bonds - or the tap of
Pertamina - will tick the liquidity box, making it even more
desirable.
Given the strong demand that Indonesia got in its own deal
earlier this year, the oil company stands a good chance of
raising a full $2bn -- and maybe even more if it fancies. And
with the 30-year in high demand both from real-money seeking
yield and duration and from hedge funds looking for convexity
plays, most of the demand is likely to be seen on that bond.
The mandated firms will have to make the call on which
structure is best for Pertamina. That decision is probably
already in the works.
Sources said that debt capital market bankers from
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank were
in Jakarta last month to pitch for the mandate, suggesting they
were at least on the short-list for it.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai)