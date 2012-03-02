NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - The recent credit default swap auction to settle contracts written on debt issued by Eastman Kodak has helped shed light on how CDS-cash basis players can influence recovery values.

CDS-cash basis holders typically own bonds and their accompanying CDS, instruments that behave like an insurance policy in the event of a default by the bond issuer.

The presence of these investors can depress recovery values because they deliver bonds into the auction for physical settlement. That in turn creates an environment of more sellers than buyers that drives the final CDS settlement price lower.

The Kodak auction came after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on January 19, prompting the International Swaps and Derivatives Association to decide a credit event had occurred.

The Rochester, NY-based film and photographic equipment company had been unprofitable for a long time as a restructuring dragged on, so the filing was unsurprising. The company had burned through cash at a troubling rate and steadily eroded its liquidity cushion. Ratings agencies took note and repeatedly downgraded or withdrew their ratings.

Synthetic investors responded by pushing Kodak's CDS spreads to significantly distressed levels, reflecting their fears of a default.

At the time of the Chapter 11 filing, CDS was quoted at 74 points upfront +500bp, meaning it was costing $7.4 million a year plus 500 basis points to insure $10 million debt for five years.

Moody's Investor Service said Kodak had roughly $1bln in debt securities.

Once ISDA's determinations committee had made its ruling on the credit event, the mechanics of the now standardized auction process went into motion. Auction terms and deliverable obligations were decided and published.

A tally of six debt instruments would be the final deliverables for the CDS auction. Netted CDS, or net notional outstanding for funds transfer at the auction, amounted to about $773mln as of January 20, according to The Depository Trust Clearing Corp.

GOING, GOING, GONE

Auctions and their settlement dynamics have been widely researched by industry analysts and academia, who found ample fodder in the myriad of CDS settlements that took place after the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

There were 45 CDS auctions in 2009, up from six in 2008, which included the Lehman Brothers event. Prior to that, only a handful of auctions were conducted from 2005 to 2007.

The settlement process was standardized following the October 2005 default of car parts maker Delphi, which created a "short squeeze." At the time of its default, Delphi had about $2bln in bonds versus over $25bln in CDS outstanding. The credit event sent protection sellers scrambling to acquire the bonds needed to settle CDS contracts.

After that, CDS market participants adopted a cash settlement system to circumvent the need to source bonds. That system became mandatory in April 2009 when the so-called "Big Bang" protocol came into effect.

Recent auctions have all succeeded in setting a CDS settlement price and facilitating fluidity in the cash market post auction.

Research has further helped illuminate the process -- and revealed patterns and trends that show the influence of CDS-cash basis holders.

For Kodak, this presence emerged as the auction unfolded. One of the deliverables, the 7.00% maturing April 1, 2017, had been trading in thin, patchy volume from 26.5 cents to roughly 31 cents in the days prior to the auction.

But that sharply reversed as volume jumped and the price dropped to 24 cents on the day of the auction.

The pattern is consistent with research conducted by Barclays Capital in 2009, which found investors sell bonds into the auction for physical settlement, in turn creating net open interest to sell.

Basis players have an incentive to sell the bonds as they deliver into the auction because they receive par for doing so.

Thirteen dealers participated in Kodak's two-part process with all submitting an initial market and nine submitting physical settlement requests.

In the first phase, dealer quotes are extrapolated to determine an initial market midpoint. In theory, this should reflect the price of the cheapest-to-deliver debt obligation. Dealers also submit physical settlement buy / sell requests which creates open interest. At the end of the first phase, Kodak had an initial market midpoint of 22.875% and a net open interest of $226.369mln to sell.

The imbalance to sell is not the only sign of CDS-cash basis holders taking part in an auction. Expectations for low recovery rates and an uptick in CDS net notional in the weeks ahead of the auction are other signs.

In Kodak's case, net notional increased modestly in technically-driven trade ahead of the auction. The DTCC cited net CDS at around $773mln for the week ending January 20 and $887mln by February 10.

Meanwhile, Kodak's recovery rate declined before the auction to 25.625% from 28.00%. The company was a good candidate to be held in basis packages as its total debt outstanding was roughly $1bln versus net CDS of about $773mln.

MATCHING BUYERS WITH SELLERS

Aside from the net open interest to sell seen in the first phase, the auction revealed an aggregate physical request to sell bonds of $227.769mln.

Again, the imbalance to sell bonds signals the presence of basis players which might depress the recovery value. In Kodak's case, the final price was higher than the initial mid market, but the overall recovery level was quite low.

Using the aggregate and the net CDS, BarCap said a sell/net ratio can be extrapolated to represent a percentage of the CDS notional outstanding. In this case, the sell/net ratio is 29.5% -- High enough to indicate an entity held in large proportion of basis packages.

During the second phase, limit orders to buy and sell bonds are placed. Since the first phase saw open interest to sell, limit orders to buy are permitted and capped at the sell interest size. Once corresponding open interests are reached, a final price is determined. For Kodak, the final price was 23.875%, up from the initial market midpoint of 22.875%.

The final CDS price of 23.875% is a clear signal of basis players unloading via physical settlement. Usually, when these investors are dominant, there are more sellers than buyers which drives the final settlement price below the pre-auction bond price of 24 cents.

The bond went on to rally in the days after the CDS settlement auction. That too is typical as investors generally look to take short positions or acquire a sizable chunk in the bond.

