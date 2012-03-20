(Refiles to correct dateline)
By Melissa Mott
March 20 (IFR) - The credit default swap (CDS) market is
still signaling heightened risk of default for Best Buy, with
spreads wider by 159 percent in the past year amid eroding same
store sales, flat revenue and increased competitive pressure.
Though the international consumer electronics giant is
investment-grade rated (BBB-/Baa2/BBB-), its spreads trade in
high-yield territory, and CDS investors increasingly see it as a
"crossover" name -- a high-grade entity that is especially
vulnerable to being downgraded to junk bond status.
With the company due to announce fourth-quarter
results next week, Best Buy's CDS are currently trading at
around 450bp -- a whopping jump from 170bp in March 2011.
Though that has tightened from an approach to the historical
wide of 570bp in January, the CDS market indicates there is
significant doubt about the company's credit picture.
The rise in CDS has been accompanied by a large increase in
net notional volumes -- that is, the actual net sum of
protection against a default purchased by investors.
According to Depositary Trust & Clearing Corp data, the
company's net notional CDS in March 2011 was around $211m. The
current figure is about $537m -- a more than 250% increase.
In other words, credit protection for Best Buy is getting
more expensive -- and investors are still buying more of it.
DEVIL IN THE MARGINS
Best Buy, which has more than $50bn of annual revenue, had
always touted its solid profit margins, and credit markets have
traditionally looked favorably on the company's history of a
strong free cash flow and tight inventory controls.
But things started to go awry one year ago, in the midst of
a struggling economy and a downturn in consumer discretionary
spending.
From March to June 2011, Best Buy CDS widened from 144bp to
242bp -- some 68%, compared to an average 11.6% widening in the
consumer retail sector overall.
"CDS spreads are treading deeper into speculative grade
territory," research and analysis company Fitch Solutions warned
at the time.
Best Buy was then in the process of restructuring; it exited
some international operations, including in Turkey, and
shuttered some of its stores in China.
But the credit default swap market was not impressed. By
October, Best Buy CDS was up to 380bp; it was into the 420s a
month later.
The widening was more due to deteriorating fundamentals than
the overall weakness in the economy.
Best Buy's second-quarter results were a miss, as gross
margins declined 42bp to 25.31% and operating margins fell 108bp
to 2.55%.
That put even more pressure on Best Buy for a solid
performance during the 2011 holiday period, but the company
stumbled again.
The retailer ran into well-publicized difficulties
fulfilling Black Friday orders in time for the holidays -- a
bout of bad publicity the company clearly didn't need.
Meanwhile margins bore the brunt of promotions and shrank
significantly. Fiscal third-quarter 2012 results released
mid-December were yet another miss.
In that earnings call, CEO Brian Dunn surprised investors by
announcing a major shift in strategy toward market share instead
of profit margins, a traditional strength.
The reversal was particularly surprising as, like other
brick-and-mortar retailers, Best Buy had steadily been losing
market share to Amazon.com as well as to Apple.
Within a month, Best Buy's CDS were nearing their all-time
wides seen in 2008.
The company in January announced a leadership shake-up, and
the CDS have dialed back to the 430bp-450bp range. But it is
expected to miss earnings targets again when Q4 results are
announced on March 29.
