NEW YORK, April 4 (IFR) - An issuer-friendly high-yield
market that allowed companies in some sectors price bonds with
coupons as low as 5% has failed to ignite M&A and LBO financing
activity, which remains lackluster heading into the second
quarter of 2012.
A total of $19.8 billion in high-yield volume globally went
towards M&A and LBO activity in the first quarter. That
represents 17.8% of the total $111.02bn in issuance, according
to data from Barclays.
By comparison, for all of 2011, M&A and LBO high-yield
issuance represented 23.2% of total global issuance of
$282.21bn. In 2007, the height of the latest LBO boom, roughly
51% of issuance came from LBO and M&A activity.
Looking back, while the strong first half of 2011 generated
some action in the space, the severe market downturn in the
second half effectively shut down activity as macro indicators
took a nosedive and renewed risk aversion led underwriters to
pull sharply back on new M&A commitments.
Given the time it takes to create M&A product for the new
issue market -- three to six months -- it was no surprise that
there was very little of this type of issuance in the first
couple of months of this year.
Sophia LP, United Rentals, and Rural/Metro
are some of the handful of acquisition-related deals
that came to market.
But now that the market has moved well past the latest
downturn, many are asking where the deals are -- there are still
only a trickle of US LBO deals in the Thomson Reuters pipeline.
The largest, EP Energy, is expected to price $3bn in bonds
next week to fund its buyout by Apollo, Riverstone, and Access
Industries, and other investors for about $7.15bn.
El Paso Corporation is spinning off EP Energy, its
exploration and production business, as part of a $21bn
acquisition by Kinder Morgan.
Elsewhere, Quest Software is expected in the second
quarter with $1.195bn in bonds and loans to fund its buyout by
Insight Venture Partners for $2bn. Also, Physiotherapy
Associates is expected to price $210m in bonds for
its buyout by New York-based Court Square Capital Partners.
The slow pace of activity is not due to any problems on a
financing level. Rather, it is a result of a general
cautiousness that remains in place among buyers and sellers.
"In talking to our own portfolio CEOs, they generally feel
pretty good about where their businesses are right now," said
Chris Turner, managing director and head of capital markets at
private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
"They are making their top line numbers, despite some
sluggishness in the economy, and are feeling encouraged about
profitability and the near-term environment."
"But," he said, "here are some questions they aren't feeling
as good about: What is the ultimate resolution of what is going
on in Europe and what does it mean for the currency? How will
the US deal with its own fiscal issues? Who is going to win the
presidential election? Will there be a supply shock in the oil
market because of political tensions?"
There is no shortage of long term anxiety on the part of
corporate CEOs, concluded Turner. Most are confident in their
ability to project the next two quarters, but remain concerned
about 2013 and 2014.
Bankers say they expect a pick-up in M&A deals given such
strong conditions in the leveraged finance markets, but also
acknowledge this current mindset.
"We haven't seen the markets this strong in several years,"
said AJ Murphy, co-head of global leveraged finance at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch. "One of the reasons why we haven't seen
M&A activity is that in a lot of sectors, valuations are
actually pretty high.
"It's also a question of confidence in the future and the
volatility in 2011 that we think spooked a lot of corporate CEOs
and boards," said Murphy. "So, with an absence of that
volatility and a better economic outlook, that should encourage
more M&A."
On the sponsor side, despite all the cash reportedly
sloshing around at private equity firms, they too remain
disciplined, and are not interested in bidding up assets that do
not promise sustainable growth.
Because private equity operates in five- to six-year life
cycles, sponsors, like corporates, remain concerned about where
the market will be in several years.
While the wait and see game continues, private equity firms
have still taken advantage of the market to refinance portfolio
company debt at attractive terms.
They are also continuously looking for windows of
opportunity to take companies public.
Warburg Pincus and Cinven Ltd, for example, just took Ziggo
, a Netherlands-based cable operator, public in March
in what was one of the few successful IPOs done in Europe this
year.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......
(Reporting by Joy Ferguson)