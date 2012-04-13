NEW YORK, April 13 (IFR) - After a record $294.2 billion first quarter, the investment-grade new issuance market has started showing signs of fatigue.

Last Tuesday, nervousness about Europe and a subsequent rise in price-sensitivity among investors forced a Zurich Insurance-backed deal to be cancelled, while well-known name Kroger Co priced its deal much wider than initial guidance levels.

The almost overnight change in sentiment and dramatic impact on new issues prompted a rethink among other issuers, forcing some to delay issuance plans. A few deals still were done last week but issuance volume dropped to just $4.5 billion versus an expected $10 billion, making it the slowest week so far this year.

"We are looking at a much slower second quarter, partly because of a changed macro environment and the fact that, coming off the back of a record quarter, investors are becoming more price-sensitive than they were before," said one banker.

The first victim of the changed circumstances last week was a senior unsecured pass-through notes issue, rated A1/A+, by Willow No. 2 (Ireland).

The notes were secured by fixed-rate senior notes of Zurich Insurance Co, which in turn were guaranteed by Zurich Insurance Group. The deal was first roadshowed in mid-March on the back of sustained positive momentum in some European sovereigns.

But Tuesday saw equity markets slump and bond yields in Spain and Italy spike on concerns about economic conditions in Europe. Particularly problematic for Willow was that trading volumes in bonds used for pricing comparison such as Ace, Travelers and Chubb dwindled, so pricing references became stale. The choice then was to accede to tougher investor demands or wait for better conditions. Zurich chose the latter.

The issuer had planned to raise at least $1 billion, to refinance 800 million euros of outstanding notes. Initial price thoughts were for high 100s on the 10-year, with the five-year talked with a 20-25 basis points 5s/10s curve.

Sources said the book only added up to between $200 million and $500 million.

"Simply put, Zurich could have printed a trade but not at the price it would have wanted. If it is an opportunistic trade, why issue into a weak market?" said one observer.

Some investors said that the structure, especially when FIG names were suffering, was just too complicated to even start looking at on a day like Tuesday.

"You might pay more attention to this on a good day for fear you'd miss out on something if you didn't. But Tuesday was not the day to take a flier on something like this," said one outsider.

PRICING PRESSURE

Some market players were more concerned about what supermarket chain Kroger had to put up with to get its deal done in these markets.

Kroger, rated at Baa2/BBB/BBB, hit the market last Tuesday with a $850 million SEC-registered sales of 10-year and 30-year bonds through joint bookrunner Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and RUBS.

Announced as benchmark size -- meaning at least $500 million -- initial price thoughts were for the notes to price at Treasuries plus 140bp area and Treasuries plus 175bp area. But official guidance emerged 10bp wider, coming in at Treasuries plus 150bp area on the 10-year and Treasuries plus 185bp area on the 30-year.

At pricing, the 10-year came in line with guidance at 150bp, but the 30-year came a further 5bp wider at Treasuries plus 190bp to secure the full $850 million.

At the initial price talk stage, leads were starting with about a 10bp new issue concession (NICO) on the 10-year and about 15bp on the 30-year. Ultimately, final NICO was 20bp on the 10-year and 30bp on the 30-year - one of the widest for Kroger.

Such dramatic results for well-known issuers led to pessimism about issuance momentum. One research analyst expects the slow pace of high-grade new issue supply to continue this week, for a total volume of about $10 billion.

Supply is expected to remain weak this month because of earnings-related issuance blackouts and, though some bank issuance could add to volumes, the recent spread widening and higher than expected bank issuance earlier in the year should dampen activity, said a BofA Merrill research report.

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Reporting by Andrea Johnson in Florida and Shankar Ramakrishnan in New York)