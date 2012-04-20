NEW YORK, April 20 (IFR) - The heady days of junk bond deals
pricing with record low coupons in the 5% region are over and a
new pricing floor 100 basis points wider than that has
developed, according to bankers.
That's after a slew of lower-yielding deals performed worse
than companies with lower ratings in recent weeks.
In an unexpected move, the BB sub-index of the Citigroup
high yield market index has widened out 33bp from its tightest
yields in mid-March, more than the lower rated single-Bs, which
only widened 25bp.
"This is very unusual," said Michael Anderson, chief
high-yield bond strategist at Citigroup. "You would expect that
as the market traded off, the single Bs would be weaker than
double-Bs because they are higher beta instruments."
The reason for the move is that ultra-low yields on some
recently-priced junk bonds have made high yield far more
sensitive to rising Treasury rates, which are typically more of
an issue for investment grade bonds.
"In the past, when coupons were in the 9%-10% range, high
yield never had to worry about Treasury rates rising," said Jim
Casey, co-head of global debt capital markets at JP Morgan. "But
a whole new element of rate-induced volatility has been
introduced into high yield funds that own bonds with a 5%
handle."
The under-performance of the double-B category can be traced
back to mid-March, when Treasury yields backed up, taking the
10-year Treasury out of its then four-month 1.8%-2.10% range to
as high as 2.39%.
Double-B rated Crown Castle was forced to pull a $1
billion B1/B- rated senior deal in early April when investors
baulked at its quest for a coupon in the 5.50%-5.75% range.
Although 10-year Treasury yields have since come back down
to around the 2% level, high-yield investors are still vetoing
almost everything below 6%.
"Just because Treasury yields have come back down, doesn't
necessarily mean we are back to doing 5% deals," said Peter
Toal, head of leveraged capital markets at Barclays. "Volatility
has increased and the market saw what happened to very tightly
priced deals when Treasuries backed up."
Constellation Brands would have been a prime
candidate for a low to mid 5% coupon in February, say bankers,
but had to price its $600 million Ba1/BB+ rated senior unsecured
deal at 6% last week.
"Constellation is a good example of the market redefining
the floor at 6%", said one banker.
The return to the low 5% range is not likely until
Treasuries have been calm for a series of months, say some.
"That's because investors got burned with those 5.00% coupon
bonds," said one market participant. "And that will be in their
memory for a while."
Citigroup's Anderson doesn't expect to see deals priced in
the low to mid 5% range until Treasuries show several months of
calm. However, he agrees with those who say a top double-B
credit could pierce the new 6% floor if there are several weeks
of low Treasury volatility.
But for now, "there is too much volatility out there and
people don't have a good enough sense of where Treasuries are
going at the moment," said Anderson.
"If things were to calm down and stay in this 2% range on
the 10-year for a while, then you could see people getting
comfortable in the high five coupon region. But it could take
into the summer or the Fall."
(Reporting by Joy Ferguson and Danielle Robinson)