April 26 (IFR/Reuters) - Workers were reporting for duty as usual last week at Shandong Helon's factory in the Chinese city of Weifang, apparently unconcerned by the company's precarious financial situation.

"How could it go bankrupt -- isn't it a government factory?" a Helon worker said when asked by IFR and Reuters if he was aware of the company's potential bankruptcy.

"I've been paid on time every month," said another.

The workers' faith in the local government mirrors the attitude of many investors in China's burgeoning debt capital markets - and for good reason. Helon repaid Rmb400m (US$63.5m) of one-year commercial paper in full on April 15 even though it has missed loan payments totalling around Rmb919m. Helon's unpaid loans equal 5.8 times its net assets.

Weifang city officials confirmed that the local government had stepped in to ensure the CP did not default, thus avoiding an embarrassing first default in China's capital markets.

The bailout reinforces bondholders' confidence that the state will step in to protect them from losses. However, it also reveals that global standards on the treatment of creditors do not apply in China.

BONDHOLDERS COME FIRST

No international borrower would be able to repay one group of creditors in full without curing an existing default. And in the event of a restructuring, senior creditors would expect to be repaid pro-rata - whether they are banks or bondholders.

Helon's case has flipped those rules upside down.

Fourteen lenders have sued Helon since January this year, and the company is also behind on payments to its suppliers.

Helon said on April 23 that a court had ruled in favour of Weifang Weilong Industrial New Materials, a raw materials supplier, for overdue loans of Rmb163m to a Helon subsidiary.

While holders of Helon's CP are cashing their cheques, having already been repaid in full, Helon's banks are still struggling to get their money back.

One creditor, Shenzhen Development Bank, has won a court judgment freezing 70m Helon shares that had been posted as collateral for a bank loan of around Rmb100m.

A source with SDB, however, told IFR that the bank had not yet received any payment.

"We don't think they will have money to pay for the loans, but just hope the company that eventually takes control of Helon will buy the shares once we have them in hand," said the source.

Two other creditors who started legal proceedings against Helon earlier this year, however, have since withdrawn their complaints, according to a company announcement on Tuesday.

China Merchants Bank and Everbright Bank were suing over unpaid loans, but the announcement gave no further details, leaving it unclear whether those debts had also been repaid.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Weifang Investment Company, a subsidiary of Weifang's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac), is Helon's biggest shareholder with a 16.24% stake.

The Weifang government news office told IFR that the city's finance office and economic information committee were now in charge of negotiating the restructuring after Sasac itself stepped aside.

"It was around the Chinese Lunar New Year that the local government directly stepped in and we backed out. We are not in charge of it anymore," said a Sasac official.

They admitted that the government stepped in to make sure the CP did not default.

"We can't elaborate on the details of the ongoing restructuring," said Han Guopeng, an officer with the News Office.

Helon has made no official announcement of any restructuring, but officials are confident that the local government will ultimately save the company.

"Helon is a local Weifang company. It ran well before and still matters to the city, especially to Haiting district. Just as we all knew the government would not let the CP default before it actually paid the creditors, we are sure the government will do its best to find a way for the restructuring," said a senior officer with the News Office.

Having already repaid one group of creditors, that leaves the government with little choice but to honour the rest of Helon's obligations - effectively guaranteeing the company's debt.

That confidence also extends to the stock market, where Helon was last quoted at Rmb2.97 - down 38% since August. The stock was suspended from August 19 until March 30.

A YEAR OF TROUBLE

Only a year ago, Helon was a leader in the chemical fibre industry, ranked 16 on Weifang city's "Top 100" enterprises list. Helon's troubles, however, were already brewing.

In May, the chairman of the board, the board secretary, and several company directors resigned as reports emerged of huge losses at the company.

In June, the CSRC began probing the company for violations of securities law. That was just the beginning.

On July 14, the company issued a profit warning, predicting a Rmb255m net loss for the first half of 2011. Since then, Chenming Paper and China Hi-tech Group have each considered an investment in the group as part of a restructuring, but Helon has failed to reach any agreement.

On December 19, Helon became the first Chinese issuer to lose its investment-grade rating. Rating agency Lianhe downgraded its Rmb400m CP to C on February 15.

Helon's breakneck growth had seen the company expand into industries far removed from its main business.

Helon established a total of 16 subsidiary companies in 2003-08, including six in 2005 alone. Among those, Haiyang Port and Helon Property are typical examples of its ambition.

Those two units also fell behind on loans, and have received court judgments to pay overdue loans to Haiyang Rural Credit Union.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange warned on April 23 it may delist Helon, since the company has reported net losses for two consecutive years.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau in Shanghai and Carrie Hong in Beijing; Editing by Steve Garton and Christopher Langner)