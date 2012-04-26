April 26 (IFR/Reuters) - Workers were reporting for duty as
usual last week at Shandong Helon's factory in the Chinese city
of Weifang, apparently unconcerned by the company's precarious
financial situation.
"How could it go bankrupt -- isn't it a government factory?"
a Helon worker said when asked by IFR and Reuters if he was
aware of the company's potential bankruptcy.
"I've been paid on time every month," said another.
The workers' faith in the local government mirrors the
attitude of many investors in China's burgeoning debt capital
markets - and for good reason. Helon repaid Rmb400m
(US$63.5m) of one-year commercial paper in full on April 15 even
though it has missed loan payments totalling around Rmb919m.
Helon's unpaid loans equal 5.8 times its net assets.
Weifang city officials confirmed that the local government
had stepped in to ensure the CP did not default, thus avoiding
an embarrassing first default in China's capital markets.
The bailout reinforces bondholders' confidence that the
state will step in to protect them from losses. However, it also
reveals that global standards on the treatment of creditors do
not apply in China.
BONDHOLDERS COME FIRST
No international borrower would be able to repay one group
of creditors in full without curing an existing default. And in
the event of a restructuring, senior creditors would expect to
be repaid pro-rata - whether they are banks or bondholders.
Helon's case has flipped those rules upside down.
Fourteen lenders have sued Helon since January this year,
and the company is also behind on payments to its suppliers.
Helon said on April 23 that a court had ruled in favour of
Weifang Weilong Industrial New Materials, a raw materials
supplier, for overdue loans of Rmb163m to a Helon subsidiary.
While holders of Helon's CP are cashing their cheques,
having already been repaid in full, Helon's banks are still
struggling to get their money back.
One creditor, Shenzhen Development Bank, has won
a court judgment freezing 70m Helon shares that had been posted
as collateral for a bank loan of around Rmb100m.
A source with SDB, however, told IFR that the bank had not
yet received any payment.
"We don't think they will have money to pay for the loans,
but just hope the company that eventually takes control of Helon
will buy the shares once we have them in hand," said the source.
Two other creditors who started legal proceedings against
Helon earlier this year, however, have since withdrawn their
complaints, according to a company announcement on Tuesday.
China Merchants Bank and Everbright Bank were
suing over unpaid loans, but the announcement gave no further
details, leaving it unclear whether those debts had also been
repaid.
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
Weifang Investment Company, a subsidiary of Weifang's
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(Sasac), is Helon's biggest shareholder with a 16.24% stake.
The Weifang government news office told IFR that the city's
finance office and economic information committee were now in
charge of negotiating the restructuring after Sasac itself
stepped aside.
"It was around the Chinese Lunar New Year that the local
government directly stepped in and we backed out. We are not in
charge of it anymore," said a Sasac official.
They admitted that the government stepped in to make sure
the CP did not default.
"We can't elaborate on the details of the ongoing
restructuring," said Han Guopeng, an officer with the News
Office.
Helon has made no official announcement of any
restructuring, but officials are confident that the local
government will ultimately save the company.
"Helon is a local Weifang company. It ran well before and
still matters to the city, especially to Haiting district. Just
as we all knew the government would not let the CP default
before it actually paid the creditors, we are sure the
government will do its best to find a way for the
restructuring," said a senior officer with the News Office.
Having already repaid one group of creditors, that leaves
the government with little choice but to honour the rest of
Helon's obligations - effectively guaranteeing the company's
debt.
That confidence also extends to the stock market, where
Helon was last quoted at Rmb2.97 - down 38% since August. The
stock was suspended from August 19 until March 30.
A YEAR OF TROUBLE
Only a year ago, Helon was a leader in the chemical fibre
industry, ranked 16 on Weifang city's "Top 100" enterprises
list. Helon's troubles, however, were already brewing.
In May, the chairman of the board, the board secretary, and
several company directors resigned as reports emerged of huge
losses at the company.
In June, the CSRC began probing the company for violations
of securities law. That was just the beginning.
On July 14, the company issued a profit warning, predicting
a Rmb255m net loss for the first half of 2011. Since then,
Chenming Paper and China Hi-tech Group have each considered an
investment in the group as part of a restructuring, but Helon
has failed to reach any agreement.
On December 19, Helon became the first Chinese issuer to
lose its investment-grade rating. Rating agency Lianhe
downgraded its Rmb400m CP to C on February 15.
Helon's breakneck growth had seen the company expand into
industries far removed from its main business.
Helon established a total of 16 subsidiary companies in
2003-08, including six in 2005 alone. Among those, Haiyang Port
and Helon Property are typical examples of its ambition.
Those two units also fell behind on loans, and have received
court judgments to pay overdue loans to Haiyang Rural Credit
Union.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange warned on April 23 it may delist
Helon, since the company has reported net losses for two
consecutive years.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau in Shanghai and Carrie Hong in
Beijing; Editing by Steve Garton and Christopher Langner)