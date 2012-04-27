NEW YORK, April 27 (IFR) - Panama's Global Bank is marketing
what is thought to be Latin America's first cross-border covered
bond issue.
The move could be the first from several banks in the region
and will test investor appetite for this asset class, which is a
key part of real estate funding in Europe.r
Covered bonds are securities that are backed by public
sector loans or pools of mortgages. A number of countries have
already or are currently in the process of enacting legislation
to allow for them.
"There is a lot interest in this and this should be the
first of many deals of this type," said one banker.
Global Bank is expected to emerge this week with a
US$175m-$200m five-year covered bond issue, backed by US dollar
mortgages originated in Panama, and it looks to obtain cheaper
funding than it would otherwise achieve through a straight
unsecured issue. Deutsche Bank is acting as lead, with HSBC
coming in as co-manager.
Covered bonds play an integral role in real estate funding
in Europe
Whether this is a part of a broader trend is debatable, but
Panama is a logical place to start given its dollarised economy.
While other Latin American countries such as Chile have
passed covered bond legislation (unlike Panama), deals from
those jurisdictions would entail an extra layer of complexity
when selling to foreign accounts that wish to avoid currency
exposure as mortgages are denominated in a local currency, and
are sometimes inflation-linked.
Panama is also unique in that its government partly
subsidises interest payments on mortgages, explained Maria del
Sol Gonzalez, a credit analyst at S&P, which has assigned a BBB-
rating to the new issue.
"This doesn't exist in all jurisdictions in Latin America.
In Panama it is widely used," she said.
However, because Panama has yet to establish a legal
framework for the issuance of these types of instruments, Global
Bank is unable to sell traditional covered bonds where mortgages
remain on the bank's balance sheet.
Instead, it has placed the assets in a guaranteed trust,
keeping the bank as the principal obligor
Unlike an RMBS, holders of Global Bank's covered bonds still
have recourse to the bank should the underlying mortgages
struggle. If the mortgages are unable to cover payments in the
event of default, holders are able to get in line along with
other creditors, Gonzalez said.
WIDE NET
With Global Bank's Baa3/BBB- rating being lower than that of
the typical covered bond issuer, the borrower is expected to
throw its net fairly wide, covering emerging market accounts as
well as investors that normally buy into this asset class.
S&P has not assigned a higher rating partly because it lacks
the historic data to determine the value of the assets under a
stressed scenario.
"We don't have the information for Panama," said Gonzalez.
"That is why we are only regarding credit risk, and so it is
only a one-notch lift."
A successful deal from Global could bring other financial
institutions out of the woodwork as they seek alternative and
cheaper funding sources.
Enquiries about such issues have increased in the wake of
Global Bank's announcement, with LatAm units of European banks
seen as likely candidates for issuance.
"There is interest in Latin America," added Gonzalez. "A lot
of banks are owned by Spanish banks and they are used to
issuing covered bonds in Europe, so they feel comfortable with
how these transactions work."
(Reporting by Paul Kilby)