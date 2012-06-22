June 22 (IFR) - The paths of British Telecom and Time Warner crossed over the Atlantic this week, as each went to the other's market to take advantage of specific pockets of unusually strong demand at opposite ends of the gilt and US dollar yield curves.

More than US$6bn of orders poured into British Telecom's book on Tuesday, enabling it to price US$750m of 2% three year fixed rate notes about 10bp-20bp cheaper than it could have issued in euros, as well as a US$500m 18-month floater.

In London the next day, Time Warner took advantage of a strong bid for long-dated bonds among UK pension funds and issued a GBP650m 30-year at 220bp, about 43bp cheaper than what it could have done in dollars.

"These are the two big dynamics that are standing out for corporates in the global currency markets right now," said one swaps trader in London.

"At the short end, rates in the US are much lower than they are in the eurozone -- and certainly lower than the in the gilt market -- while at the long end, rates in sterling are much lower than where they are in dollars."

Three year basis swaps from dollars to euros have favored dollar issuance for many months.

What made BT's move noteworthy was its timing, which coincided with a very strong bid for three-year paper from short-dated credit funds needing to fill up as US$50-60bn of government-guaranteed bank paper matures in June.

BT is a name that can already command as good a pricing level at home as in dollars, even with the basis swap savings incorporated. Knowing that it didn't cost anything to go to the dollar market, the company decided it would be prudent to freshen up its pricing points in dollars with its first deal since 2008.

SO EASY

What surprised BT and its underwriters -- Citigroup, HSBC, Lloyds, Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities -- was the added demand from investors seeking a defensive position at the short end from any future volatility in Treasury rates in the past week, as the Federal Reserve extended Operation Twist and did not rule out a third round of quantitative easing if needed.

"We did not know it would be as easy as it was," said one of the bookrunners.

"We had started out expecting to get pricing that was about flat to what they could do in euros, but as it turned out we were able to price it through that level on a swapped basis."

BT pushed pricing on the US$500m 18-month floater to 112.5bp over three month Libor, or 2.5bp inside of fair value, and the US$750m three-year came at 162.5bp, 12.5bp tighter than comparables.

For its part, Time Warner is the kind of triple-B brand name that conservative UK pension funds will pay up for, especially at a time when there's been so little supply at the long end in the sterling market.

Bookrunners Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland were inundated with more than GBP1.5bn of demand for the deal, enabling Time Warner to price an SEC-registered GBP650m 30-year at 220bp over gilts, compared with initial guidance of 225bp.

Time Warner's deal follows AT&T's own GBP1.25bn 32-year offering in May, priced at 173bp over Gilts.

More well-known US names are expected to follow suit.

European and UK issuers are expected to continue their pursuit of cheaper funding in dollars in the second half.

Although European credits tend to trade cheaper in US dollars than their US comparables, the swap spread is generally attractive enough for them to swap back into euros at a better price than if they had issued in their home market.

About US$35bn worth of European corporate debt has been priced in the US market year to date.

"It's been the European corporates that appear 'less European' -- either due to globally-diversified revenues, a local subsidiary or as an established issuer -- that have had easier access to the US," wrote Jeff Meli, head of credit research at Barclays.

The best domestic European companies could also gain access to dollars, according to Meli, but have for the most part chosen to stick to euro issuance this year to match their liabilities with their assets.

Barclays is expecting about another US$40bn of non-financial European Yankee bond issuance in the second half.

