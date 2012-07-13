NEW YORK, July 13 (IFR) - ING Group's US business made a
debut in the US bond market this week with a US$850m 5.5%
10-year bond, a sign that investors are now starved enough for
yield to risk taking on exposure to European banks.
After months of shunning anything related to European
financials, more than 100 investors put in US$2.2bn of orders
for ING US Inc's deal.
Although the business is a purely US one and is slated for
an IPO spinoff in 2013 as part of ING Group's
divestiture plans, investors will be lumped with direct exposure
to the Dutch parent if the IPO doesn't go ahead.
To compensate for that possibility, investors demanded
language rarely seen in an investment grade bond, which requires
ING US to step up the coupon by 25 basis points (bp) per agency
per notch downgrade if the IPO doesn't take place.
As a triple-B rated insurer, ING US also had to offer a
400bp spread at pricing, almost twice as much as where some
comparables were trading.
Yet once the structure and price were right, investors were
willing to buy, despite the risk. Lead managers were Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
Anything over 350bp in the investment grade market is almost
unheard of these days, so yield-hungry investors continued to
jump in after the deal was sold, pushing its spread in by 15bp.
"Investment grade investors are underweight Treasuries at
these yield levels, because of their fear that they'll incur
losses if/when rates rise," said Drew Ertman, a managing
director in global capital markets at Morgan Stanley.
"That's resulted in much more money looking for higher
yielding corporate bonds offered in the new issue market," he
added.
Although it's a stretch to translate the interest in the ING
US deal into appetite for pure European bank risk, it's
nonetheless the first sign since the first quarter that the mood
is thawing.
Nothing has been issued by any UK or European bank in the US
since HSBC Holdings PLC issued a US$2bn 4% 10-year, DNB Bank a
US$2bn 3.2% five-year and Lloyds TSB Bank a US$1.5bn 4.2%
five-year in the last two weeks of March.
"As an investor you are being handsomely compensated for the
risk that it will not be spun off," said Frank Reda, senior
trader at Florida-based asset management firm, Taplin, Canida &
Habacht, who participated in the ING US deal. "Look at
Prudential trading around 200bp and MetLife inside of that.
"We liked this deal because we think it gives you the
ability to capture additional spread for the existing risk of
ING Group, which will eventually be taken away," he said.
UK BANKS A STEP AHEAD
Mike Collins, senior portfolio manager of Prudential's Total
Return Bond Fund, has shown interest in select UK bank Yankee
bonds. UK banks are generally considered to be further ahead
than other European banks in their deleveraging and balance
sheet cleanup since the 2008 crisis.
Collins has steered clear of eurozone Yankee bank bonds and
has not looked to add even after the collapse in their prices in
the second half of last year.
But if the situation in Europe were to improve and, given
Spain's potentially favorable treatment of senior bondholders in
its bank bailout, he would be willing to at least look at a
European offering in dollars if it offered an attractive price
and structure.
"I think US investors are really nervous about Europe in
generalbut there could be some value being created there," he
said.
"We had some decent news out of Spain in that senior bank
bondholders will be largely shielded from losses. If you get
more of that kind of activity, people may be more willing to buy
senior debt of European banks."
"However, some European issuers might need to be more
creative with structure to get the size of US dollar funding
they are looking for."
European bank spreads have tightened about 10bp in recent
weeks, riding the positive relief rally in US bank spreads after
the Moody's downgrades were less severe than expected.
"We have seen European and UK Yankee bonds tighten in spread
in recent weeks, so investors do feel more comfortable about the
European FIG sector," said Dan Mead, head of Financial
Institution Group syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Mead is expecting European and UK bank issuance to hold off
until the Fall.
"You will not see much European supply, given the time of
the year. European banks are also not in need of funding at the
moment," he said.
Pricing in dollars versus euros will be the deciding factor
for European banks on whether to issue in the US market.
However, some might decide to issue in any case, even if
pricing in dollars is slightly more expensive.
Yankee banks from Europe and the UK who haven't come to
market this year are expected to jump in with new deals to
freshen up pricing points on their yield curve while Treasury
yields are at record lows.
"I expect after the summer, when we get into September, that
the European and UK banks will be looking very closely at
whether they can do benchmark deals in dollars," said Ertman at
Morgan Stanley.
"What we are trying to do in the interim is build up reverse
inquiry. We are doing a lot of blocking and tackling and
determining from investors what names they like, what bond size
and maturity and so forth."
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Ciara Linnane)