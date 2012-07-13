NEW YORK, July 13 (IFR) - ING Group's US business made a debut in the US bond market this week with a US$850m 5.5% 10-year bond, a sign that investors are now starved enough for yield to risk taking on exposure to European banks.

After months of shunning anything related to European financials, more than 100 investors put in US$2.2bn of orders for ING US Inc's deal.

Although the business is a purely US one and is slated for an IPO spinoff in 2013 as part of ING Group's divestiture plans, investors will be lumped with direct exposure to the Dutch parent if the IPO doesn't go ahead.

To compensate for that possibility, investors demanded language rarely seen in an investment grade bond, which requires ING US to step up the coupon by 25 basis points (bp) per agency per notch downgrade if the IPO doesn't take place.

As a triple-B rated insurer, ING US also had to offer a 400bp spread at pricing, almost twice as much as where some comparables were trading.

Yet once the structure and price were right, investors were willing to buy, despite the risk. Lead managers were Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Anything over 350bp in the investment grade market is almost unheard of these days, so yield-hungry investors continued to jump in after the deal was sold, pushing its spread in by 15bp.

"Investment grade investors are underweight Treasuries at these yield levels, because of their fear that they'll incur losses if/when rates rise," said Drew Ertman, a managing director in global capital markets at Morgan Stanley.

"That's resulted in much more money looking for higher yielding corporate bonds offered in the new issue market," he added.

Although it's a stretch to translate the interest in the ING US deal into appetite for pure European bank risk, it's nonetheless the first sign since the first quarter that the mood is thawing.

Nothing has been issued by any UK or European bank in the US since HSBC Holdings PLC issued a US$2bn 4% 10-year, DNB Bank a US$2bn 3.2% five-year and Lloyds TSB Bank a US$1.5bn 4.2% five-year in the last two weeks of March.

"As an investor you are being handsomely compensated for the risk that it will not be spun off," said Frank Reda, senior trader at Florida-based asset management firm, Taplin, Canida & Habacht, who participated in the ING US deal. "Look at Prudential trading around 200bp and MetLife inside of that.

"We liked this deal because we think it gives you the ability to capture additional spread for the existing risk of ING Group, which will eventually be taken away," he said.

UK BANKS A STEP AHEAD

Mike Collins, senior portfolio manager of Prudential's Total Return Bond Fund, has shown interest in select UK bank Yankee bonds. UK banks are generally considered to be further ahead than other European banks in their deleveraging and balance sheet cleanup since the 2008 crisis.

Collins has steered clear of eurozone Yankee bank bonds and has not looked to add even after the collapse in their prices in the second half of last year.

But if the situation in Europe were to improve and, given Spain's potentially favorable treatment of senior bondholders in its bank bailout, he would be willing to at least look at a European offering in dollars if it offered an attractive price and structure.

"I think US investors are really nervous about Europe in generalbut there could be some value being created there," he said.

"We had some decent news out of Spain in that senior bank bondholders will be largely shielded from losses. If you get more of that kind of activity, people may be more willing to buy senior debt of European banks."

"However, some European issuers might need to be more creative with structure to get the size of US dollar funding they are looking for."

European bank spreads have tightened about 10bp in recent weeks, riding the positive relief rally in US bank spreads after the Moody's downgrades were less severe than expected.

"We have seen European and UK Yankee bonds tighten in spread in recent weeks, so investors do feel more comfortable about the European FIG sector," said Dan Mead, head of Financial Institution Group syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mead is expecting European and UK bank issuance to hold off until the Fall.

"You will not see much European supply, given the time of the year. European banks are also not in need of funding at the moment," he said.

Pricing in dollars versus euros will be the deciding factor for European banks on whether to issue in the US market.

However, some might decide to issue in any case, even if pricing in dollars is slightly more expensive.

Yankee banks from Europe and the UK who haven't come to market this year are expected to jump in with new deals to freshen up pricing points on their yield curve while Treasury yields are at record lows.

"I expect after the summer, when we get into September, that the European and UK banks will be looking very closely at whether they can do benchmark deals in dollars," said Ertman at Morgan Stanley.

"What we are trying to do in the interim is build up reverse inquiry. We are doing a lot of blocking and tackling and determining from investors what names they like, what bond size and maturity and so forth."

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Ciara Linnane)