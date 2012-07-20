July 20 (IFR) - Yield-hungry institutional investors snapped
up a US$330m financing from Texas-based power company Panda
Temple Power this week, the first time in six years that funds
have bought into a project financing leveraged loan with
construction risk.
The deal is seen as a major breakthrough for US banks, which
are trying to develop institutional investor interest in taking
construction risk in project finance bonds and loans, as
cash-strapped lenders retreat from capital-intensive project
financing.
Firms like JP Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are
trying to build a market for new project financing capital
market debt instruments, after European banks cut back or exited
the US project finance lending business.
Panda Temple's six-year non-call two-year loan consisted of
a US$75m term loan A priced at 700bp over Libor, and US$255m
term loan B at 1000bp and was arranged by Morgan Stanley and
Ares Capital, one of the principal debt investors.
The facilities will finance the development of a 758MW
greenfield natural gas-fired plant in Texas along with a
US$10.16m letter of credit facility provided by a commercial
bank.
Panda Temple Power's financing is the first term loan
financing to carry construction risk since a Missouri-based coal
plant called Plum Point received financing in 2006.
"There have been a lot of what we call project finance
'portfolio' term loans done in the US, but they are facilities
sold by banks to institutional investors and don't carry
construction risk," said Michael Kumar, head of project
financing at Morgan Stanley.
"We believe this is only the second pure greenfield project
that's been financed in the term loan market," he said.
The Panda Temple Power credit facilities were placed with
leveraged loan investors such as hedge funds and credit funds.
The deal has been sold to institutional investors and is a
loan, rather than a project finance bond, because a loan can be
refinanced to lower yields after construction.
The plant is exposed to merchant energy prices. Panda
Temple's hedging structure gives credit investors downside
protection, while allowing both debt and equity investors to
participate in any merchant energy upside.
The four-year, 600MW hedging structure has been provided by
3M Employee Retirement Income Plan. 3M ERIP is also an equity
investor in Panda Temple and Panda Power Funds.
FINDING COMFORT
Debt investors found comfort in the fact that equity
investors have already absorbed over 55% of the total project
cost, including financing costs, not to mention the blended
yield of 11.3% on the deal.
The deal is also unusual as Panda Power Funds has been
joined by a group of pension funds, rather than the usual
private equity firms, to provide the equity in the project.
The commodity hedge is structured to provide the project
with sufficient gross margin to support all fixed charges,
including debt service.
At that price, the Single B rated project has priced about
50bp-60bp higher than comparably-rated 'portfolio' project loans
without construction risk.
Hopes are high that the deal will open the capital markets
up for other developers now that underwriters have identified
traditional leveraged loan investors who are willing to analyze
project finance structures with construction risk.
The market for project finance bonds with construction risk
has been more active to date, but is largely confined to
renewable deals which lack complex or long-dated construction
periods.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson)