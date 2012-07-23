NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - Argentine oil concern YPF is sounding out banks about a possible international bond deal as it looks to cover growing capex needs after the government nationalised the company this year in an effort to force greater investment in production.

"The company's new management team is looking to raise funding in the international market," said a person with knowledge of the process. "They have substantial capex needs of about US$500m to US$1bn for this year."

When the government seized Repsol's majority share in the company earlier this year, it said it was trying to reverse slumping production at the company and deal with the problem of rising energy imports. To do this, YPF will have to make substantial investments over the coming years and its funding options are thought to be limited.

For instance, developing its portion of the country's Vaca Muerta shale fields may require some US$42bn in investments until 2019, according to a Credit Suisse report.

Still, the move to issue international bonds is being met with incredulity in view of how the expropriation of the company just three months ago sent shock waves through the investor community and in effect closed the capital markets to the handful of Argentine companies that had previously been able to access funding abroad.

Undeterred, bankers are pitching for the business, though they recognise that any sale will be challenging in light of the recent re-nationalisation and investors' concerns about the country's overall sovereign risk.

To get any deal sold, the borrower will probably have to approach the buyside with a structure that will assuage concerns and a deep distrust of government actions.

"It would be a challenge and they would have to come with structural enhancement to make it more attractive for investors," said a banker.

Bankers broadly agree that one such idea could be a bond that captures export flows offshore to guarantee the availability of dollars.

REGULATORY RISK

Yet regulatory risks still abound. Government intervention could break down such protections in any number of ways, either by taxing the company or insisting on the immediate repatriation of export flows, said some investors.

The company may have considerable potential in view of the vast natural resources in Argentina, which can boast the third-largest recoverable shale reserves in the world. But even the prospects of boosting production levels may initially work against the credit as higher capex means tighter cashflows - something that is sure to displease bond investors, said a DCM banker.

Another issue for bond buyers is likely to be liquidity, which is particularly important in a country such as Argentina where investors value the ability to make a quick exit.

"If you buy Argentina, you buy it because of the capital appreciation, and you look for liquidity. That is something a YPF bond would have to comply with. It would have to be US$1bn or US$2bn in size" said a portfolio manager.

However, the more complex the structure, the less liquid it is likely to be, reducing the number of investors willing to participate.

Liquidity premiums have certainly been priced into secondary market levels, with bonds from provincial issuers such as the City of Buenos Aires trading with yields of 15%-17.5% against 11% to 13% on larger more liquid dollar bonds issued by the sovereign - despite the City's comparatively strong fiscal backing.

In any case, such levels mean that YPF would have to pay a juicy yield even if it could get a deal done, as it would have to come with a spread over the sovereign.

If a deal happens, it is likely to come in the fourth quarter, rather than July or August, said someone with knowledge of the situation. The investor universe will probably be limited to EM dedicated accounts with an enhanced structure arguably bringing in a broader group of buyers, he added.

The news comes amid a barrage of litigation as the Spanish Association of Minority Shareholders approaches Argentine courts, claiming the seizure of YPF was unconstitutional under Argentine law. Repsol has also filed claims against YPF in New York courts.

YPF's quasi-sovereign status also arguably exposes it to attachment risk throughout the life of the bond as holdouts from the sovereign default could try to seize payments. (This story first appeared in the July 21 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication; www.ifre.com)

