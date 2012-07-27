NEW YORK, July 27 (IFR) - The ongoing hunt for yield in a low-rate environment has renewed investor interest in battered non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), with secondary-trading volumes more than doubling in recent weeks.

Even an inkling that a US housing recovery might have begun sent investors running to buy and sell crisis-era legacy RMBS backed by soured subprime, Alt-A, and prime mortgages.

The distressed bonds have rallied this entire year, but recent suggestions that the US housing market might have reached a bottom sent real money accounts, such as pension funds and insurance companies, into the sector, analysts said, while fast money, or hedge fund accounts, joined in as soon as they saw the positive movements in price.

Moreover, investors report that there has been a spike in crossover buying from asset managers that typically look at corporate and high yield bonds.

Total trading volume for all non-agency RMBS for the week ending July 20 was $14.8 billion, up 49% from the previous week.

About $4.1 billion of that was comprised of strictly subprime legacy RMBS, representing a staggering 287% surge in volume for sub-prime RMBS trading from the previous week, according to Deutsche Bank.

Trading volumes stabilized a bit this week from those highs, but are still roughly 20% higher than normal. Easily $10 billion in non-agency RMBS traded hands this past week, traders said.

"There's a lot of action and activity that I'm seeing this week," said a hedge fund money manager on Friday. "I've been in this business over 20 years, so I've seen a lot of trading, but I haven't seen non-agency RMBS trade this well in a long time. This will be a long-term phenomenon."

CHASING YIELD

The bonds offered double-digit yields earlier in the year, but now offer approximately 5% to 9%.

Still, in such a low interest rate environment, such returns are attractive.

"More and more new investors are coming into the market who are now okay with the risks involved to achieve a 5% or 6% yield," said John Sim, the head of MBS research at JP Morgan.

"There's a new batch of investors that are coming in at a new yield target. And on the fast money side, hedge funds sense the price momentum, and figure they will take their price gains now. Many have started selling."

Price returns in weaker-credit RMBS such as subprime are up 15-20% on the year, Sim said.

"With the ongoing low interest rate environment and a lull in macro concerns - there is the feeling that we are more immune to euro-crisis risk - asset managers and pension funds see high single-digit returns, and are now coming into the market," Sim added. "At the same time, hedge funds are trying to lock in gains."

Housing fundamentals have shown steady improvement, and the worst of the mortgage credit performance is finally behind us, said Ying Shen, an RMBS analyst at Deutsche Bank.

"Serious delinquency rates have declined from their peak across all non-agency MBS products," Shen wrote in a report this past Wednesday. "The declining serious delinquency rates will reduce future supply of distressed homes, indicating an eventual recovery of the housing market."

While some in the market feel that a nascent rebound in housing has already been projected in non-agency RMBS prices, Bryan Whalen, co-head of MBS investing at TCW, disagrees.

"This rally definitely has legs in the long-term," Whalen told IFR. "But we don't believe a recovery has been baked into pricing yet. The recent market stability has helped but the moves we've seen year-to-date are about spread compression, not about changes to cashflow assumptions from a housing recovery.

"We see more upside in pricing if there is more evidence of an improvement in housing over the next few months," Whalen added.

According to Deutsche Bank's Shen, year-over-year change on non-seasonally adjusted home price has steadily improved since January, although it remains negative on the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index.

During the same period, the number of cities with year-over-year price appreciation has also steadily increased, from one in December 2011 to ten in April 2012, Shen said.

"There are solid fundamentals, and the way people are discounting these fundamentals in the pricing tells me that this rally will last," said the hedge fund manager. "Anything with a stable yield has good value right now."

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Reporting by Adam Tempkin; Editing by Anil Mayre in London)